LOOK: Christie Brinkley Absolutely Sizzles in Swimsuit Pics at 68

At 68 years old, Christie Lee Brinkley first graced Sports Illustrated Swimsuit back in 1979. She continued to appear on the cover in 1980 and 1981. Beyond posing for the camera, she has used her entrepreneurial spirit to build an entire brand around her. Christie Brinkley has her own organic, vegan wine called Bellissima. Her net worth as of 2019 was around $80 million. But beyond her brand and history with Sports Illustrated, the model, who is again 68 years old, continues to turn heads as she appears to defy aging. And according to Brinkley, it has everything to do with gratitude.

Christie Brinkley, 68, stuns in swimsuit, says 'gratitude' keeps her young https://t.co/9NE6OdrTSq pic.twitter.com/Gcx121Ow5w — Page Six (@PageSix) July 20, 2022

Although some celebrities sell anti-aging creams and special herbs to help people stay young, Christie Brinkley admitted, “You know a lot of people ask me: ‘Why are you always smiling?’ Why do you seem so happy no matter what?’ I really think at the root of everything is true gratitude. Gratitude is what works for me, and I start every day by counting all the reasons I have to be grateful. By the end of the list how can I not be happy? Counting my blessings is truly the secret to happiness and being full of energy and life.” She added, “When you have a layer of gratitude, it gives you perspective. So a challenge that could seem monumental suddenly be- comes more of a road bump.”

Christie Brinkley Doesn’t Forget The Wine

And never losing her entrepreneurial spirit, she was sure to compliment her glass of rosé. She added that on top of gratitude, a nice glass of wine here and there also helped. ‘The zero-sugar sparkling wine was a runaway hit and a personal favorite of mine. I love the idea that I can enjoy a glass of wine and stick to my healthy lifestyle.”

Besides wine and gratitude, Christie Brinkley credited her Total Gym for also helping her stay in shape. “I feel if I don’t move, I rust. When I exercise, it wakes me up, keeps me sharp and gives me energy. It’s more and more important as you age to keep moving, lengthening and strengthening.”

Redefining What Age is

The supermodel recently discussed the power behind her photos, explaining, “I post these pictures because I hear from women my age all the time that say, ‘Thank you for changing the way people think about the numbers.’ Back in the day, numbers represented something. I remember people thinking that after 30, you should never wear your hair past your shoulders or your hemline needed to hover your knee caps. I’ve always found those rules so limiting.”

Christie Brinkley insisted, “Everybody’s different, everybody’s unique. But it’s like telling a gymnast she can’t do flips past a certain age. It doesn’t make sense. If you’ve got great legs, show them. If there’s something about yourself that you really love, celebrate that. Don’t be controlled by those numbers.”