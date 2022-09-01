LOOK: Eddie Murphy Spotted Wearing Iconic ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Jacket

Talk about throwing it back for a little bit here with Eddie Murphy out and about in his Beverly Hills Cop jacket. Murphy, who played Axel Foley in the original movie back in 1984, has been photographed sporting the threads on the set of the upcoming movie. The actor-comedian is seen wearing what looks like the Detroit Lions letterman jacket.

Driving home and pass by movie set. Not totally unusual, but it was active which was rare. Stopped at red light and looked over, realized it was Beverly Hills Cop and I made eye contact with Eddie Murphy after the scene. We just nodded hello at each other lol! pic.twitter.com/aaYgw5kBcV — Lesley (@lesley_dis) August 31, 2022

That is pretty close to what is the signature look for Foley and Murphy in the movie. A Fox News report indicated that sequels were made in 1987 and 1994. When this new Beverly Hills Cop movie gets done, then you can see it on Netflix. A report from The Hollywood Reporter states that Jerry Bruckheimer is coming on board as a producer. Others in this new movie’s cast, according to Deadline, are Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Well, let’s take a look and see how Murphy is looking these days in that jacket.

Eddie Murphy dons THAT iconic Detroit Lions jacket while filming a scene for 1980s reboot Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley in LAhttps://t.co/TbZ4PRkgKq — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 31, 2022

Eddie Murphy Finally Gets Script For ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Reboot

While it is cool to see Murphy appear as Axel Foley again, he has been popping up in another familiar flick. In 2021, he played Prince Akeem and Randy Watson again in a follow-up to Coming to America. Yet Murphy remains diligent in his projects and focuses on one at a time. He’s now 61 years old, which is hard to believe for some who remember him from his days on Saturday Night Live.

In an interview last year, Murphy did some hyping up on the project. “Right now, they are writing a script,” Murphy would tell Digital Spy. “They are getting a script together. We don’t have a start date, but we have directors and we have producers — and we have writers working on it. Axel Foley is ready to go. All we need is a script.” Well, Eddie finally got his script. But it appears that Murphy has his focus these days on his family.

After all, Murphy is the father of 10 children. He talked about it during an appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. “When you hit a crossroads moment or you have got some s—, you think, ‘Well, what is best for my children?'” Murphy said. “If you go that route then you never make a bad decision.” And don’t be looking for him to be appearing in three movies a year anymore. That is not in the cards for the famed comic. As he would tell Maron, “that s**t is over.” He added, “I found over and over again and along the way I realized that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision.” But for those of us who still love his comedy antics, we can look at old YouTube videos.