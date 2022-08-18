LOOK: ‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Posts Behind-the-Scenes Shot From Set of New Movie

Erin and Ben Napier of Home Town, the home renovation reality TV show, are taking on their next TV challenge. The couple is stepping in front of the cameras as actors for a film coming exclusively to Discovery+.

Ben posted a behind-the-scenes look at what to expect from the upcoming movie. Fans of Home Town and Christmas movies will no doubt be excited to see the festive scenery teased in the film.

Ben captioned his post to build the excitement for his acting debut. “Check out the stars of the movie I got to be in! @thekatiestevens, @erinapier, and @victorrasuk along with the crew all did such an impressive job, I’m happy they put up with me. It was fun pretending to be an actor for a week. If you love Christmas movies, then you’ll love this movie! If you don’t love Christmas movies then we can’t be friends. #buskamove #mapleville”

His wife and partner in home renovation Erin also posted a look at the upcoming film. She also revealed the film’s title as well as when fans will be able to stream the Christmas tale.

“So, we are in a movie! Coming November 11 to @discoveryplus — “A Christmas Open House” (link in profile to read more about it, and get to know Sarah and Henry Wright),” Erin wrote alongside the post.

What Kind of Roles Will the ‘Home Town’ Stars Have in ‘A Christmans Open House’

In the film, Erin and Ben will play a couple named Henry and Sarah Wright. The characters are inspired by their real-life story as they value the tradition of small-town living and specialize in local home restoration, according to a press release from Discovery.

The Napiers will appear alongside star Katie Stevens, who plays Melissa Norwood, “an ambitious Atlanta property stager who teams with her old high school crush, David Phelps (Victor Rasuk), to sell her newly married mom’s home in their small Georgia home town,” the release states. “The two join up to renovate the place before a couple of wealthy potential buyers are due to see the house on Christmas Eve.”

The press release also describes the roles the Napiers will play. “Henry is a master woodworker and custom furniture builder, and Sarah is an artist with an expertise in color and transformative design choices.”

Home Town viewers should be excited to hear their favorite renovation team is coming back to change more lives through their renovation prowess. Ben and Erin Napier are coming back for another season of Home Town Takeover. This time, they’re coming to Fort Morgan, Colorado, to fix up the town and give its residents a fresh start with their surroundings.