LOOK: Keanu Reeves Poses With ‘Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus on Set of Motorcycle Series

Keanu Reeves is hitting the road with Walking Dead star Norman Reedus for an upcoming episode of Ride, AMC’s unscripted motorcycle series. For the sixth season of Ride, Keanu Reeves filmed an episode in Utah. The series follows motorcyclist gearhead Norman Reedus as he travels across the globe. Keanu’s appearance was confirmed via the official Instagram of a restaurant Reedus co-owns with Walking Dead producer Greg Nicotero. Reedus and Reeves took a few moments to pose for a scenic snapshot. Presumably, this is while shooting a Ride With Norman Reedus episode.

How Norman Reedus landed the John Wick superstar for his show

In a recent interview with Leo, Norman Reedus revealed how he managed to get the superstar on his show. “We had a lot of mutual friends, and we didn’t really know each other. I’d only kind of met him at like stop lights in LA when they’re like, ‘Oh there’s Keanu.’ And so we’d pull up and be like, ‘Hey, Keanu,'” Reedus joked. “I didn’t really know him, but I’ve been talking to him about doing the show for a couple of years. The last time I was trying to get him to do the show, he was on location and I was on location. I think I was calling him from Japan, and every time I called him he could barely hear me, or I could barely hear him, and I’d be like, ‘I’ll try you tomorrow, I’ll try you tomorrow!'”

Norman Reedus detailed his eventual triumph with Reeves. “And then we’d hang up, and then the next day, ‘I can’t hear you! I’ll try you tomorrow!’ That happened three times and then finally I was like, ‘It’s not meant to be. I’ll try it next year.’ I thought. And this year it worked. The phone line went through.”

The Walking Dead star explains how ‘Ride’ evolved

In the beginning, Norman Reedus imagined Ride much differently. “Doing that Ride show, where I travel around the world on bikes, it originally started off as like a gear head show, talking about the engine and the seat, whatever,” he said. However. the universe had other plans. “So many people would show up and kinda chase us from location to location, that we kind of changed the format of the show and started including it, where people are part of the show. We’re not hiding from it, we’re kind of embracing it, and it made the show better, to be honest.”

Norman Reedus’ Ride companions for Season 6 have yet to be revealed by AMC Networks. However, actor and stuntman Johnny Knoxville was recently sighted in Italy filming with The Walking Dead star.