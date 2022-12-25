LOOK: Kelly Rizzo Reflects on First Christmas Without Bob Saget in Heartbreaking New Post

Kelly Rizzo is taking a heartfelt, heartwarming journey back in time a little bit when it comes to her truly beloved Bob Saget. This year marks the first Christmas that she’s spending without the Full House actor-comedian alive in her life. And she’s doing a good dose of reflecting and remembering right now. Rizzo headed out to Instagram to post some photos of her and Saget together in Chicago. Her caption offers some more insight into the pictures.

“Cherish every single moment. I certainly didn’t think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last. ( it was the first year he came to Chicago to spend Christmas with my family along with my wonderful step-daughter, Lara),” Kelly Rizzo wrote. “I’m so glad we had that special time together. He got to spend time with my niece Alex, who was only 2, and got to meet my niece Brooklyn who was only 2 weeks old. Alex still remembers “Uncle Bob” and talks about him every single day.

Kelly Rizzo Got New Tattoo In Memory Of Bob Saget

“He certainly left a lasting impression that I’m so grateful for,” Kelly Rizzo said. “But Bob did that with everyone he met. The holidays are a time for hope, love, and togetherness. I pray that if you’re missing a loved one this holiday season, that you’re blessed with many deep and loving memories and gratitude that will help carry you through. As I’ve said before, I’m just so grateful that I got to have that incredible man in my life and that I got to be in his for 6 years. There’s no greater Christmas present than that. Sending love and prayers and wishes to you all. And I cannot thank you all enough for almost a full year of all the love and support and kindness from everyone. It means more than you know. I can only hope to show you how thankful I am and give it back a bit over time.”

Back in October, Kelly Rizzo revealed to the world a new tattoo she got. Rizzo said she picked up some ink in memory of Saget. It was in the shape or form of martini glasses. Reportedly, Saget loved martinis so Rizzo felt like it would be a good thing to get on her skin. The ink work was done while Rizzo and a tattoo artist were present at musician John Mayer’s home.

Meanwhile, earlier that month, Kelly Rizzo remembered Saget on the nine-month anniversary of his death. She headed out to Instagram and offered up some thoughts about him and their relationship. In that post, she put up a video of a couples’ challenge they were a part of at one point.