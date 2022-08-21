LOOK: Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson Watch Her Son Ryder Perform With His Band

Most celebrities consider themselves to be accomplished when finally landing that big role or embracing the moment when recognized by the Academy Award. But for actress Kate Hudson, the star status is just one of several titles. Besides being an actress, Hudson is also a successful author and businesswoman. She co-founded the fitness brand Fabletics. As for her time as an author, she printed her first non-fiction book in 2016 called Pretty Happy, Healthy Ways to Love Your Body. Just one year later, she published another book, Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition. But besides starring in Fool’s Gold, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Bride Wars, she covets the title of mom.

Over the weekend, Kate Hudson, who has three children, shared a sweet moment with her Instagram followers about her son, Ryder, performing with his band, Codependence. Although enjoying the night with her son, who is 18, Hudson posed for one picture, acting nervous as she captioned the picture, “stage mom”. She added in another post, “My boys. What more could a mom ask for other than boys who play rock and are hilarious at the same time.”

Ryder performing with his band didn’t only grace the presence of his mother as his grandfather also attended. For those who might not know, Kate Hudson’s stepfather is another famous actor, Kurt Russell. Starting on Valentine’s Day in 1983, both Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell shared a romantic relationship. Back in February, they celebrated 39 blissful years that saw them portray legendary characters like Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Sharing his support for Ryder, Russell appeared cool and collective sporting a flannel shirt and classic flip-flops.

Kate Hudson Honors The Man Who Raised Her

Before Goldie Hawn shared over 30 years with Kurt Russell, she married musician Bill Hudson. While the couple had children, their marriage ended only after six years. With Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson by her side, Hawn raised them with her new partner Russell. The impact he made on both Oliver and Kate left an impressive mark as Kate honored her stepdad on Father’s Day.

Giving her 15 million followers a glimpse into the man Kurt Russell is off-screen, Kate Hudson wrote, “Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day.”

Astonished by the love shown by Kate Hudson, Kurt Russell replied, “I’ve never seen it before. Wow… it’s a killer. Lotta water under the bridge… It’s kinda hard to see it though cause all that water seems to somehow have found its way into my eyes…Thanks for making me the luckiest father in the world sweetheart. I love you, Pa'”