LOOK: Matthew McConaughey Posts Epic Throwback to ‘Tropic Thunder’ Red Carpet With Tom Cruise

Recently, Texas native and Hollywood mega-star Matthew McConaughey was sharing with us some of the films he enjoys the most. However, now McConaughey is giving us a glimpse at another one of his favorite films. This one actually stars McConaughey himself, along with an all-star cast including Ben Stiller and Tom Cruise. It’s certainly an epic throwback moment in the post, as the Interstellar star takes us back to the early 2000s with a Tropic Thunder memory. A memory that, as McConaughey says, is worth plenty of rewatches!

“worth watching anytime every time,” Matthew McConaughey says in his Friday morning Insta post. He finishes his caption with the hashtag #tropicthunder.

Included in his August 12 throwback is a group photo of McConaughey and many of his Tropic Thunder costars including Tom Cruise, Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr., and Jack Black. Each one of these movie stars is smiling for the camera as they pose on the red carpet during the film’s 2008 premiere.

Matthew McConaughey Certainly Has Ben Stiller’s Back…Well, In 2008’s Tropic Thunder At Least!

Next, McConaughey shares a clip from the film…likely one of the funniest in the entire movie. However, almost every scene in Tropic Thunder is certainly a contender for this honor. As the clip begins, we see Ben Stiller’s character, Tugg Speedman, who has been spiraling for a while. He dons a panda hat and some jungle attire. Stiller’s character gives McConaughey’s character Rick Peck a ring on his cellphone. Stiller’s Tugg Speedman prepared to tell Rick Peck that he has just killed the thing he loves “most in the world” – a panda.

However, McConaughey’s character is a somewhat morally flexible Hollywood type. And he hilariously plays it to a tee. As the conversation begins, McConaughey’s character understands Stiller’s character has just killed something. However, it’s not a panda that first comes to Peck’s mind.

In the hilarious exchange that ensues, Rick Peck assumes that Speedman is talking about a prostitute, whose name is Amanda. Eventually, things are quickly cleared up…but not before the viewers are given an unforgettable laugh.

McConaughey Remembers Some Of His Favorite Films

Recently, Matthew McConaughey recounted some of the films that left an impact on the actor prior to the start of his prolific film career. Among these films is Paul Newman’s classic, Hud.

“Growing up, I didn’t watch a bunch of films,” the Fools Gold star recounts in the Insta clip.

“We weren’t allowed to watch really, TV,” McConaughey continues. As he continues, the longtime film star notes had only caught a “couple of films” by the age of 14 years old.

“I remember seeing the movie Hud with Paul Newman,” McConaughey relates, remembering how impressed he was with this classic, adding that his reaction was “Whoa. What a great character.”

“What a great performance,” McConaughey adds. “What a great movie.”