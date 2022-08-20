LOOK: Miley Cyrus’ Brother Posts Before & After Pics of Major Physical Transformation

After a tough year, Miley Cyrus’s brother, Trace Cyrus, says he feels much healthier both physically and mentally. The 33-year-old musician and son of Billy Ray Cyrus posted some images on his official Twitter. The shirtless photos provide evidence of an impressive transformation.

The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year. I was mentally destroyed & it really affected my physical health. The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*ck motivation. Stay dedicated! pic.twitter.com/lQ9fB92CNd — Trace Cyrus (@TraceCyrus) August 17, 2022

“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” Trace wrote in the caption. “I was mentally destroyed & it really affected my physical health. The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F–k motivation. Stay dedicated!”

Trace has been chronicling his fitness and mental health journey on social media. In July he posted another shirtless picture. “Going to hang out with Noah this week and get back in my workout routine,” he wrote. “Fasted yesterday and today and lost 7 pounds – needed to give my body a break from eating so much the past few months. Feeling great!”

The weeks before, Trace Cyrus seemed wary of the weekend. He warned his social media followers about the temptations the weekend can hold. “Don’t let it distract you from your goals. Choose wisely the people you spend your time with. It’s better to be alone than surround yourself with the energy of others who don’t have the same ambition and drive as you.”

Trace Cyrus remains focused in 2022 following personal setbacks

Trace Cyrus highlighted his zeal for hitting the gym in a social media post in June. He uploaded a selfie, flexing his chiseled physique. “I’ve been going crazy in the gym lately. 2 workouts a day 6 days a week no matter what. I feel amazing! I truly don’t understand how so many people don’t make their health a priority.”

2022 is gearing up to be a big year for Trace, who is also completing work on a new album. Apparently, fitness isn’t Trace Cyrus’ only obsession. He’s equally passionate about music. “I enjoy making music,” he told Alternative Press in 2020. “And that’s what I think a lot of people don’t realize is how much of a passion making music is for me. It’s the obsession of my life.”

Since releasing his solo EP, Killing the Pain, in 2021, it seems that the artist has been focusing on himself rather than pursuing romance.

In 2020, the Kentucky native ended his engagement to Taylor Lauren Sanders. In an IG post at the time, Trace said he was “extremely thankful” for his family’s love and encouragement. He also gave sister Miley Cyrus a shout-out. “Thank u @mileycyrus for always being there for me. Love you sooo much sissy!” He also broke up with ex-fiancée Brenda Song eight years prior. Trace released a song about his relationship with Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum, 34, simply titled “Brenda” in 2018, six years after their split.