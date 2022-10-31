LOOK: Nicolas Cage is Nearly Unrecognizable on Set of New Movie

Actor Nicolas Cage is busy working on his new movie but Cage is really not looking like you might usually see him in life. Nope, Cage is simply unrecognizable as he’s dressed up for his new role in Toronto. That’s where photographers happened to catch Cage out and about in his movie.

The flick is called Dream Scenario and is being produced by A24. Deadline is reporting that the movie is a comedy. But there are no other details being released at this time. What did Cage look like? Well, you can take a look for yourself below here. Cage, 58, happens to be wearing a beard and a large prosthetic bald patch, Daily Mail reports. Seeing him look this way sends Cage way down into the character’s unique look.

Nicolas Cage is UNRECOGNIZABLE as he is seen for the first time on set of Dream Scenario https://t.co/k5r1YukBMd — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 30, 2022

Nicolas Cage Played Parody Of Himself In Previous Movie

Nicolas Cage was seen last Friday while filming a scene for the movie. He was at the entrance of a motive theater along with co-star Julianne Nicholson. Dream Scenario is written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli. He’s got other work that includes Sick Of Myself, which appeared in Borgli’s native Norway. One of this movie’s producers is Ari Aster, who has directed horror movies like Midsommar and Hereditary.

Where have you seen Cage recently? He starred in the movie The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent. It was a parody of himself that Cage played in this flick. Pedro Pascal, known for his work on the Mandalorian, also starred alongside Cage. The fictional Nicolas Cage agrees to attend a birthday party for a Mexican billionaire. This guy is a huge fan who pays $1 million to have Cage appear.

Actor Recently Showed Off New Look With Red Hair

He agrees to this arrangement. Well, this decision puts him in the middle of an action-comedy subplot of a movie. Pedro played this billionaire. He abducts Cage’s daughter and wife. He does so in order that he can get performances from the movie star in this film. Others in this movie’s cast included Sharon Horgan from Catastrophe and Neil Patrick Harris from How I Met Your Mother.

While we are talking about Cage in this new movie, it was just a little while ago that he debuted a new look. What type of look, you might ask? Well, he had some new red hair along with a beard. That beard is still part of his look for the work on his new movie. But that red hair is not prevalent in his new look. Still, he happened to look pretty spiffy. There is no look that is off-limits for the beloved actor at all.