LOOK: Ozzy Osbourne Has a Massive Inflatable of Himself Standing in San Diego Right Now

An enormous Ozzy Osbourne inflatable greeted Comic-Con attendees when they arrived at the event in San Diego.

Osbourne, also a guest at the event, posted snaps of the inflatable version of himself onto his Twitter account. He wrote: “#PatientNumber9 has been found at @Comic_Con,” along with a link to his new album.

#PatientNumber9 has been found at @Comic_Con. Presave the album to bring him to your city https://t.co/OGq6O2qMrN pic.twitter.com/ugTw7GeSwv — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 24, 2022

Osbourne, who has had multiple hospital stints in the last year, appeared in good spirits at Comic-Con. Last month, Osbourne went under the knife for a life-altering surgery. However, during his appearance at the event, he seemed to be returning to his usual, heavy-metal self. He attended the Comic-Con to promote his Patient Number 9 comic book along with Todd McFarlane.

“It’s great. I love to see people, you know,” Osbourne said on Friday in an interview at Comic-Con. “That’s been the hardest thing over the past three years.”

“I’ve been trying to recover from my surgery,” said the Black Sabbath rocker, who acknowledged that his recovery has been a success. However, he admitted he’s trying to be realistic about his healing. “I’m getting there. It’s a slow climb back.”

During his public outing, the legendary musician seemed to live in the moment, soaking in all the fun. He also seemed very flattered by the 25-foot Ozzy inflatable that greeted attendees outside the venue.

It’s safe to say that event organizers wanted him to feel more than welcome.

Osbourne gave his fans his first update following the major surgery in June, thanking his loyal fans for their continued support. At the time, he said he was out of the hospital and resting.

Ozzy Osbourne makes first public appearance since ‘life-altering’ surgery

“I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably,” he said in a statement. “I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during my recovery.”

His wife and TV icon, Sharon Osbourne, had previously said he underwent a “very major operation” that will “determine the rest of his life.”

Ozzy Osbourne is set to release his latest studio album, Patient Number 9, on Sept. 9. If the album is anything like the title track, his fans will be in for a real treat. The song, “Patient Number 9,” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart.

In addition, Ozzy Osbourne is about being a grandfather for the fifth time. Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Kelly is currently several months pregnant.

“Kelly is big and she’s beautiful and I love it,” he said proudly. The rocker has even been thinking about the first present he plans to gift the new baby. “The first thing that I’m gonna buy is a microphone.”