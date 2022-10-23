LOOK: Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Gets Up Close and Personal With Alligators in New Post

Meadow Walker, who is the daughter of late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, gets a little up close and personal with some alligators. She is sharing some photos from her journey with her beloved fans. As you can tell below, Walker shared these photos on her Instagram account. Meadow, who is 23 years old and a model, was enjoying her time under the blue sky. She also shared some photos of her father also among the alligators when he was a bit younger. The caption with these photos reads, “swimming with gators and manatees makes me happy. thank you mama earth.”

Among the photos from her was a selfie while she’s on a kayak at the lake. Meadow is shown wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt that has “Ciao Bella” on the front. That means hello or goodbye beautiful in Italian. Now, on her Instagram story, Walker also shared a photo collage of herself positing with alligators. She is alongside her father whil also is with the reptile, according to the Daily Mail.

Meadow Walker, Daughter of Paul Walker, Shows Off Her Outdoors Chops

Paul Walker, just like Meadow, took a picture as he posed next to an alligator. One happened to have been swimming close to him in murky water. Paul Walker also is shown holding an alligator over his shoulders with some ease. He has a big smile on his face, too. Meadow also has shared tributes in the past to honor Paul, too. Meadow also would share photos of herself jumping into the water with those pesky alligators and other animals.

In one photo, we see Meadow Walker with a large, happy smile on her face. She was floating in the lake while wearing a black swimsuit. Her eyes sparkled under the light of the sun. She also popped a quick selfie photo after getting back to her kayak. Meadow probably went on a swim in the water.

In September, the daughter of Paul Walker shared a birthday tribute to her father. It would have been his 49th birthday. Sadly, Paul Walker died in 2013 at 40 years old after being involved in a car accident. Meadow was just 15 years old at the time. For the birthday homage, Meadow posted a photo of herself as a young girl posing next to Paul. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my best friend and twin soul. I love you forever and miss you everyday.”

Vin Diesel, who starred with Paul Walker in the Fast & Furious movies, reportedly has stayed close to Meadow. Diesel is her godfather and stays connected. He has done so since Paul Walker’s death. Diesel also happened to have walked Meadow down the aisle for her 2021 marriage to Lous Thornton-Allan.