LOOK: Riley Keough Posts Childhood Photo of Late Brother on What Would Have Been His 30th Birthday

Riley Keough is tenderly remembering her late brother Benjamin on what would have been his 30th birthday with a sweet photo. Keough, who is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, shared a picture of herself and her brother. It reflected back to a younger time in both of their lives. Sadly, Benjamin died by way of suicide in July 2020 at 27 years old. In the caption area, Keough wrote, “You would be 30 today. Happy Birthday my best friend, my angel. This world is strange without you”. Riley Keough added a heart emoji at the end of her caption. Take a look at what she put up on her Instagram account on Friday.

Fans were sending love and hugs her way on this somber day. One of them wrote, “Even as a baby he looks like his grandpa”. Another one said, “So sorry he is no longer with you. Must be so hard”. Back in July 2022, Keough also posted a sweet tribute on the second anniversary of Ben’s death. Riley Keough wrote, “Not an hour goes by where I don’t think of you and miss you. It’s been two years today since you left and I still can’t believe you’re not here. You are so loved my Ben Ben.”

Riley Keough Gathered With Family Members To See ‘Elvis’ Biopic

Earlier this summer, Riley Keough had a chance to experience the Baz Luhrmann picture Elvis which starred Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. Keough, who is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, said experiencing the movie with other family members and herself was “overwhelming.” She said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she usually does press for these types of things yet does it alone. Keough said that having these types of experiences with her mother, grandmother Priscilla Presley, and sisters have been “emotional, special, and overwhelming for all of us.”

One place where the movie did air was the home of Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tennessee. That, of course, is Graceland, a place that draws millions of Elvis fans to its front doors every year. That’s due in large part to the work Priscilla has done to keep the home and its artifacts alive. For another Instagram post, Keough shared a photo of herself with Lisa Marie and Priscilla. They were all there for the movie to run there. Riley Keough offered high praise for the movie being shown. “We’re so thrilled to be in Memphis with @elvismovie and with all of the wonderful performers,” Keough wrote. She also has high praise for the movie’s stars and gives a special shoutout to Lurhmann in her comments.