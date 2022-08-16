LOOK: Sharon Osbourne Posts Heartwarming Photo of Her New Grandchild

A new Osbourne baby is here, and Sharon Osbourne is celebrating the news. The wife of legendary metal singer Ozzy Osbourne posted a new photo on Instagram. In the photo, Jack Osbourne’s three children are surrounding the latest addition to their family. Check out the photo below.

Fans loved the photo, and took time to give Jack a hard time about the numbers in his home.

“Jack is well and truly outnumbered isn’t he! Beautiful girls x,” replied one follower.

“Love this adorable picture,” said another.

“Granny time,” another follower replied.

Jack Osbourne shared the same photo to his own account a little before his mother. “Girl gang,” he captioned his own post.

“Beautiful ladies! Have a blast!” replied one follower.

Jack’s sister, Kelly, is currently pregnant with her first child. And at least one fan is eager to see the family continue to grow.

“Can’t wait to see the sweet babe that Kelly adds to this bunch of girlies!!” another follower replied.

The Osbourne crew is certainly becoming massive. The additions to his family are surely encouraging for grandpa. Ozzy Osbourne is still on the mend from a massive surgery earlier this year that he feared would leave him paralyzed. But the recovery is ahead of schedule and the Prince of Darkness is already back on stage. He and Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi reunited at Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games in their hometown. They teased “Iron Man” and offered a full performance of “Paranoid” in the United Kingdom.

Ozzy and Iommi have more coming, and it’s the first that the two have worked together on Ozzy’s solo music.

New Music Coming from Ozzy Osbourne

It’s not just a new grandchild that Ozzy is welcoming into the world. He’s welcoming new music this September. Patient Number 9 is his 13th solo record, and Iommi guests on it. But he isn’t the only big name that Ozzy invited to the record. Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers offers his drums, as does the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters. The album features guest spots from Jeff Beck, Robert Trujillo from Metallica, Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, Mike McCready from Pearl Jam and Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age. Ozzy’s longtime friend Zakk Wylde is also on the project.

When Ozzy Osbourne returns to the road, he’ll have two full albums of material to debut live. It’s been a while since he was on tour. That’s largely because of the pandemic. But the 73-year-old is eager to get back at it. Could Ozzfest make a full return in 2023? It would certainly be one of the concert events of the summer.