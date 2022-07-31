Ron Perlman took to Instagram on Sunday to wish his wife Allison Dunbar a happy birthday.

“A hap, hap, happy birthday to this beautifully crazy beauty, the mrs, @allisondunbar,” the actor wrote in his post’s caption. “Crazy how beautiful…”

Other celebrities and fans commented messages of well-wishes for Dunbar and her husband.

Actress Maya Stojan wrote, “Happy happy birthday gorgeous woman!!” She added celebratory emojis to her comment.

“LOVE THIS!” one fan said. “Happy birthday to the most beautiful!”

“Happy Birthday young lady!!” another fan wrote. “Have a wonderful day & blessed year ahead.”

A final fan wrote, “Happy birthday @allisondunbar, may your special day be everything.”

The couple got married last month in an ornate ceremony in Italy.

In a post shared to her Instagram, Allison and Ron walk toward a camera in an ornate room and share a kiss. Allison, who plays Veronique in the hit series Yellowstone, shared a caption to her post. “Pulling a Kravis before it was a thing. Thank you Cydney and Dallas @stone_cold_fox for hunting down my dream [dress].” Her caption references Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s recent wedding. That wedding also took place in Italy.

Ron Perlman and Allison Dunbar’s Italian Wedding

Ron Perlman and wife Allison Dunbar dressed sleekly for their Italian ceremony. As Hollywood Life recounts, “Ron looked handsome in a black suit and light-colored tie with a dark scarf while Allison looked pretty in a short white lace long-sleeved wedding dress and veil.” The pair looked elegant. They danced to Frank Sinatra’s timeless classic “You Make Me Feel So Young.” Ron Perlman himself commented on his wife’s viral Instagram post, saying “Spring Has Indeed Sprung” with a heart emoji. His comment references the famous Sinatra song.

During their stay in the country, the newlyweds stayed in a Palazzo that was formerly owned by a famous director: Francis Ford Coppola. Now, the Palazzo operates as a boutique hotel.

While Dunbar possesses less renown than her husband, she owns plenty of reasons to feel proud. She holds an impressive career herself. She contains a devoted fanbase on Instagram. Her page boasts nearly 60,000 followers. Additionally, she plays plenty of recognizable roles. She can be seen on television in Yellowstone, Dave, Tacoma FD, For All Mankind, Quick Draw, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Ron Perlman just landed a new role in a film called Joe Baby. However, his wife Allison Dunbar seems to be hitting her stride lately, too. She’s been involved in at least four projects during 2022. Her projects For All Mankind, Classified, The Last Saturday Night, and Maggie Moore(s) release in 2022.