LOOK: Sylvester Stallone Posts Wild Before and After Shots From Childhood to Rambo

Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone took to his official Instagram to share a throwback image from High School alongside his Rambo glory days. However, the iconic action star and filmmaker posted the pictures to illustrate a point.

The first image posted, which appears to be from a yearbook, was of himself as a teenager. The young Sylvester Stallone sports thick-framed glasses. He appears to be hard at work on his studies. In the second image, Stallone is the more familiar Rambo. Stallone captioned the social media post with an inspirational caption. “You never know who that goofy kid you feel like when you’re young it’s going to grow up to be … ALWAYS KEEP TRYING!” The post was instantly met with tens of thousands of likes and dozens of comments from fans.

The second picture is from the third film in the series. Many fans believe Sylvester Stallone was in the best shape of his life while filming Rambo III. His physique was so iconic, that a billboard campaign for the film simply featured Stallone shirtless, facing away from the camera. The caption for the billboard read, “Rambo’s Back”.

Sylvester Stallone has (mostly) kind words for his latest co-star

Sylvester Stallone had a brand new film now streaming on Amazon Prime. Samaritan tells the story long-forgotten superhero that comes out of retirement. Stallone is paired with newcomer Javon Walton for the film. The veteran actor recently elaborated on his feelings about working with such a young costar. “I’d like to knock this kid’s teeth,” Stallone quipped to Coming Soon. “I’ll tell you the truth, okay? I love him. He’s wonderful. I first met his father. It was during Creed 2, and I said, ‘Who is this guy?’ I mean, he’s really tough. And then, as fate would have it, that’s the father of Javon. And Javon’s an amazing athlete. He’s like [a] world-class fighter athlete, but more importantly, he’s very funny.”

The Rocky star heaped praise on his young co-star. “He has humor, and he’s also kind of … he gets the joke of how to work sarcasm and humor, and that’s [a] very, very, very rare combination,” Stallone said. “It wasn’t as though you have some sulking kid, ‘Hey, wake up. Are you okay?’ ‘My bird died.’ No, that’s not it. He comes happy. He comes exuberant. So it just brought me up too. Is that kind of a thing? I couldn’t wait to sit there and start trash-talking each other every morning.”

Sylvester Stallone also has two sequels set for 2023. He is set to reprise his role of mercenary Barney Ross in The Expendables 4. Sly has hinted that this might be his last entry in the series and that the film will be a passing of the torch story. Lastly, Stallone is to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He will be returning as Stakar Ogord, a space pirate.