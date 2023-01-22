LOOK: Thousands Gather at Graceland to Attend Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial Service

With Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial service set to take place this morning, thousands have already gathered at Graceland for the event.

According to the DailyMail, as early as 5 a.m., thousands of mourners lined up outside Elvis Presley’s famous estate for Lisa Marie’s service. She will be buried on the estate’s grounds next to her father and her son, Benjamin, who died by suicide in July 2020. Her body will be on display to the public during the event. It will be live-streamed starting at 9 a.m. central time.

Public mourners begin lining up at 5am to attend Lisa Marie Presley's memorial https://t.co/CWraRR8qjN — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 22, 2023

According to the Graceland website, Lisa Marie’s memorial service will be taking place on the front lawn of Graceland. Fans are going to gather on the north lawn of the estate’s mansion and will be adjacent to the seated area on the center lawn. The seats are reserved for Presley’s family and friends. The north lawn access is standing room only and is first come, first serve.

Fans were allowed to enter the estate’s complex through the white gates, which are located inside the main parking lot. Upon entering the complex through the gates, mourners will proceed up the ramp, and turn left at Vernon’s Smokehouse. They then went across the footbridge to a queue line in front of the airline terminal.

Fans made their way through security checkpoints at 7 a.m. and across Elvis Presley Blvd. through the main Graceland gates. Graceland personnel stated that once the north lawn’s standing room was full, those mourners who didn’t get into the area will be asked to remain outside the gates until the procession to Meditation Gardens. This part of the event will begin after the service.

Following the service, all fans on the north lawn will be able to join the procession. They will follow after friends and family.

Lisa Marie Presley Suddenly Passed Away at the Age of 54 Earlier this Month

Earlier this month, Lisa Marie Presley tragically passed away at the age of 54. As previously reported that she went into cardiac arrest. She was discovered in one of the rooms of her Calabasas, California. After being rushed to the hospital, Lisa Marie was placed in a medically-induced coma. After suffering from another cardiac arrest, Presley died.

Priscilla Presley, the mother of Lisa Marie, also issued a statement confirming the unfortunate news. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla wrote. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Among those who shared special tributes to Lisa Marie was Nicolas Cage, Dolly Parton, Axl Rose, Larry Gatlin, Tom Hanks, Kid Rock, and Russell Crow.