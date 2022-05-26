Lorraine Bracco, Ray Liotta’s ‘Goodfellas’ Costar, Remembers the Late Actor With Emotional Tribute

As the heartbreaking reports flooded in that the iconic actor Ray Liotta had passed away on Thursday, so have many loving condolences from fellow actors and fans. Many have already taken to social media to offer their own tributes to the beloved character actor, from stars like Jamie Lee Curtis to Jeffrey Wright to Lorraine Bracco.

In the wake of his passing, many of those he worked with over his long-winded career have offered their own homage to the late star. Bracco, who starred alongside Liotta in Goodfellas, was one of the first actors to post about her sadness revolving around his passing.

On Twitter, she remembered her old friend who played her onscreen love, writing, “I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray. I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favourite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.

I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/3gNjJFTAne — Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 26, 2022

During an interview in 2020 for the film’s 30th anniversary, Bracco fondly recalled her days on Goodfellas, mentioning a hilarious comment she shared with Liotta. “I remember every morning saying to myself, ‘I better bring my A-game. I better bring everything I got. No holding back now,'” she began.

However, when she recalled the scene where Karen holds a gun to Henry’s head, it apparently didn’t go as planned. “At one point, when Ray hit me, the gun went flying out of my hand and I sadly hit (cinematographer) Michael Ballhaus in the head,” she admitted with a light. “He was OK, but still. I definitely remember that day.”

Lorraine Bracco fondly recalls her time with Ray Liotta on Goodfellas

Throughout his lifetime, Liotta was one of the most gifted actors of his generation. He starred in many films that exemplified the extent of his acting skills.

His acting credits include Something Wild, Field of Dreams, Unlawful Entry, Cop Land, Hannibal, Blow, John Q, Identity, Observe and Report, Killing Them Softly, The Place Beyond the Pines, and Marriage Story.

Yet, his breakout role came when he played the infamous mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime drama, Goodfellas. The film would make him a household name for his piercing blue yes and distinctive New Jersey accent.

After his performance, Liotta became known for playing the villain in movies. Despite this, he would go on to take up roles as the protagonist and not just the antagonist.

Although we won’t see him perform anymore, he will forever be regarded as one of the most memorable actors. He undoubtedly will be remembered for being one of the greats, such as Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.