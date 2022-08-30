Lou Ferrigno Named Honorary Police Officer, Speaks Out in Support of ‘Men and Women in Blue’

Actor Lou Ferrigno may have played the Incredible Hulk on TV. However, Ferrigno is quick to say that his superhero character doesn’t even hold a candle to the real heroes we see on our streets every single day.

During an interview with Fox & Friends, the Hulk actor discusses being named an honorary officer at the Syracuse Police Department, noting that all of the men and women in blue are “heroes” to him.

Former bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno made it big in the 1980s portraying Bruce Banner when he was “feeling green” as the iconic Incredible Hulk. But now the actor is speaking out in his support of our real everyday heroes: the men and women in blue.

“I tell you, without my father being the police officer, I think I probably would not be around today,” Lou Ferrigno says during his discussion with Fox & Friends.

“Because I’ve learned to respect them,” the longtime bodybuilder relates.

Lou Ferrigno adds that the key is teaching respect for the leadership our law enforcement officers provide.

“It’s all about respecting that leadership,” Ferrigno says of respecting the men and women in blue.

“Because most kids today, there’s no God, there’s no respect,” he explains.

“They have no respect for themselves,” the actor adds. “That’s why I’m fortunate.”

Lou Ferrigno’s father served as a New York City Police Department officer for about 26 years. He later served as a deputy sheriff on the other coast in California for nearly two decades. This instilled the lifelong respect the former Hulk star has long held for the nation’s law enforcement officers.

So, it only made sense that during his recent visit to the Syracuse Police Department, Ferrigno was honored when he was named an honorary officer. During this visit, Ferrigno also spoke about the challenges these brave men and women face all across the nation every day.

“It was a big thrill for them,” notes the Syracuse Police Department Police Chief Joe Cecile.

Chief Cecile adds that Ferrigno’s message was “really a morale booster” for the officers. Mainly, the chief says, as he spoke of “the importance of law enforcement and the dangers they have.”

“Sometimes these days we’re not getting the support we need,” Chief Cecile explains. “So I want to thank him for taking time out of his busy schedule.”