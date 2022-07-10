L.Q. Jones Dies at 94: Fans React to the Passing of ‘The Wild Bunch’ Star

An outpouring of reactions from fans is hitting Twitter after the passing of L.Q. Jones, a beloved character actor. The tough-guy actor died at his Hollywood Hills home earlier today at the age of 94. Though Jones had been retired for over a decade, he was recognizable to generations of fans. With appearances ranging from Walker, Texas Ranger, The Incredible Hulk, and Gunsmoke, his television work alone would endear him to boomers to zoomers.

Some were quick to note Jones’ famous directorial effort, A Boy and His Dog. “RIP actor, writer, director, and Wild Bunch alum L.Q. Jones – one of the most charismatic western actors to ever grace the silver screen and director of the brilliantly weird A Boy and his Dog,” commented @Colorsmitty on Twitter.

RIP actor, writer, director, and Wild Bunch alum LQ Jones – one of the most charismatic western actors to ever grace the silver screen and director of the brilliantly weird A Boy and his Dog. RIP pic.twitter.com/BS7DJZ2hcs — Colorsmitty 🇺🇦 (@Colorsmitty) July 9, 2022

Twitter user @JimLNeibaur pointed out the actor’s prolific resume. “ANOTHER SAD FAREWELL L.Q. Jones was in everything, from films of Sam Peckinpah to those featuring Elvis Presley. He was on many TV shows, usually westerns, and had a role in Casino. LQ was always a reliable character actor who owned every scene he was in. He was 94 years old. RIP.” Another agreed and noted the passing of another legend. “L.Q was terrific. That is sad news. Larry Stauch of F Troop fame has also died, aged 99.”

ANOTHER SAD FAREWELL

LQ Jones was in everything, from films of Sam Peckinpah, to those featuring Elvis Presley. He was on many TV shows, usually westerns, and had a role in Casino. LQ was always a reliable character actor who owned every scene he was in. He was 94 years old. RIP. pic.twitter.com/WjNi7s6L8V — James L Neibaur (@JimLNeibaur) July 9, 2022

From westerns to sci-fi, L.Q. Jones was known to many fans

Of course, others focused on the actor’s amazing career in westerns. “Sad to hear L.Q. Jones has died – from Buchanan Rides Alone and Ride the High Country through to The Mask of Zorro, one of the great western character actors.”

Sad to hear LQ Jones has died – from Buchanan Rides Alone and Ride the High Country through to The Mask of Zorro, one of the great western character actors pic.twitter.com/esPf5ptdlG — Tom Moodie (@MoodieThomas) July 9, 2022

Perhaps showing the many levels of fandom L.Q. Jones touched, a fan pointed out a specific tv role. An appearance on Columbo. “And another Columbo star leaves us. LQ Jones, who played a gun-running RV salesman in ‘The Conspirators’, has died at the age of 94. He was brilliant in this episode – an absolute riot.”

And another #Columbo star leaves us 😞 LQ Jones, who played gun-running RV salesman in ‘The Conspirators’, has died at the age of 94. He was BRILLIANT in this episode – an absolute riot 👏🏼👏🏽👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/bVaY6oNiJQ — Lieutenant Columbo (@columbophile) July 9, 2022

L.Q. Jones is perhaps best known for his work with master director Sam Peckinpah. However, Jones claimed the director could be difficult. “If you’re not standing in the same place Sam envisioned it a thousand times for the year — and he’s not told anybody what it is — but if you’re not there in that particular place, he’s furious because you haven’t done your job right in his estimation. That fact that he hadn’t told you anything doesn’t make a difference,” he told Camera in the Sun. “And it doesn’t make a difference whether you’re Bill Holden or an extra. Those of us who’d worked with him — you notice he had a group that worked with him his whole career — just learned where to be, thinking the way Sam would think.”