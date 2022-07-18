Lucille Ball’s Daughter Lucie Arnaz Reveals Heartfelt Birthday Gift From Nicole Kidman

While celebrating her birthday over the weekend, Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, revealed a special gift she received from Australian actress Nicole Kidman.

In a post on Instagram, Lucille Ball’s daughter shared a snapshot of the gift, which was a gorgeous flower bouquet. “Happy birthday bouquet from Nicole Kidman,” the late classic TV actress’ daughter shared. “Floored. So gorgeous.”

Nicole Kidman played Lucille Ball in the Amazon original film “Being the Ricardos” in 2021. The film follows Lucy and Desi Arnaz as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage. Ball and Arnaz were married from 1940 to 1960. The couple had two children together, Lucie Arnaz and Desiderio Arnaz IV (aka Desi Arnaz, Jr.).

According to Insider, Lucille Ball’s daughter spoke about Nicole Kidman playing in her mother in the Amazon film. “She looks beautiful. Thank God they didn’t do exact look-alike, I couldn’t have taken it.”

Arnaz also said that Nicole Kidman became Lucille Ball’s soul for the movie. “She crawled into her head… I don’t know how you do that,” Arnaz explained. She then noted that Kidman cared “very deeply” about the role and Arnaz believed everything the actress said.

Lucille Ball’s daughter also told Palm Springs Life that Kidman did a “spectacular job” of playing her mother. “The two days that I watched, though, were both little flashbacks, so she was playing Lucy in the late ’30s and mid-’40s. She wasn’t Lucy of Lucy Ricardo fame yet, so it was a trifle different. And I know she meant it to be, so it could feel different. But boy, what she did was astounding. She’s got such poise and class.”

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Admits Her Mother Was Not like Her Beloved ‘I Love Lucy’ Character Offstage

During a 2011 interview with Television Academy Foundation, Lucille Ball’s daughter spoke about how her mother wasn’t anything like her beloved “I Love Lucy” character while home.

“She played a very funny person in her show,” Arnaz explained. “Very crazy, outrageous person, and all my friends used to think my mother was really like that. But, at home, of course, she wasn’t like that at all. She was very responsible, took care of business. She worried a lot about her household, whether the kids were being taken care of, if the garage was being cleaned out, homework was being done. She fashioned herself as a homemaker of sorts.”

However, Arnaz admitted that when she was younger, her mother and father were not around as much. “I was born six weeks before a big show called ‘I Love Lucy’ went on the air,” Arnaz recalled. “And she was starring in that along with my father, of all people, who also was producing it. They were very busy. So think up from birth through 7, they weren’t home a lot, I would say. Very late at night and weekends, and we were very fortunate to have some hiatus times, weekend off, and summers, summers off, when we had a house in Del Mar.”