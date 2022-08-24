Lucille Ball’s Daughter Speaks Out About California’s Homeless Crisis

Lucie Arnaz, daughter of the late “I Love Lucy” star Lucille Ball, recently spoke out about homelessness. She specifically addressed the crisis in California.

Arnaz recently joined forces with Doors of Change, a nonprofit that “has been transforming the lives of homeless youth, one young person at a time.”

Arnaz spoke about the crisis to Fox News. She said: “I’ve been thinking about this very big problem – homelessness in America. I’ve been wanting to do something for a long time. I even had an idea of something that I could do, and I was going to ask my son to help me, but I just didn’t feel like I was equipped to begin from scratch, you know, reinvent the wheel. So I procrastinated thinking about it. But my father used to say, ‘There must be a way,’ and you put that out there in the universe. I wanted to get involved. And the universe was like, ‘I’m on it.'”

She spoke to the president and founder of the nonprofit, Jeffrey Sitcov, and he inspired her to get involved. Arnaz, who lives in Palm Springs, spoke about the crisis in her state in particular.

“I live in Palm Springs – it’s nice and warm here, you know?” she said. “Especially during the winter time, a lot of homeless people come to this area because it’s a safer place to be homeless than a lot of other places in the country… But it still gets extremely hot. You see kids and adults sitting on the sidewalk with a bag for shade. It breaks my heart. And they all have different circumstances… Some will say, ‘I’m off the grid, I could care less.’ But so many others don’t want to be there. The kids certainly don’t want to be there.”

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Lucie Arnaz Joins Nonprofit to Help Homeless Youth

Sitcov also spoke to Fox News, sharing that most of the youth who are homeless have fled abusive households, including those whose parents didn’t accept their sexual orientation or gender identity. Some even get kicked out for this. So the misconception that youth are just running away isn’t true for 90% of cases, according to Sitcov.

Arnaz is set on making a difference with the nonprofit.



“My mother used to say, ‘You’re a mark.’ And that can be a bad thing. Everything you want to do as a kid is like, come on, I need to get in trouble. Like other kids, I wanted to do something bad, but you can’t because you are a mark. Your name is out there and people will say, ‘That’s the daughter of so-and-so.’ Therefore, I’m very careful about what I do, what I get involved in. But if you can make a difference, to encourage other people to help, then it’s a good thing,” Arnaz said.