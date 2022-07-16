Ludacris Remembers Late ‘Fast and Furious’ Costar Paul Walker

Fast 10 doesn’t premiere until May 19th, 2023. However, as filming continues, franchise fans grow more excited to meet some of the movie’s newest cast members. Major stars joining the already jam-packed lineup include Aquaman star Jason Momoa as well as Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson. However, amid all the Fast & Furious universe’s newest additions, longtime star and famous rapper Ludacris is remembering the franchise’s late icon and beloved costar, Paul Walker.

Aside from actor and producer Vin Diesel, Paul Walker was the Fast films’ headlining cast member for seven of the franchise’s soon-to-be 10 films. Walker played Brian O’Connor from the time The Fast and the Furious premiered in 2001. With the 10th installment of the story on its way, Ludacris, who joined the brand in 2003 for 2 Fast 2 Furious, spoke with ET about his “brother.” During their conversation, he shared his excitement for his and Walker’s stars on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In speaking with the outlet, Ludacris said, “It means something to me to receive a Hollywood Star of Fame, but no words can explain what it means to be honored the same year as my brother [Paul Walker].”

As per the outlet, both Ludacris and Paul Walker are set to receive their Stars later this year. “It’s emotional just thinking about it, but it’s an honor,” the music artist continued. “That is, whew, it’s a deep one man. I’m just thankful.”

The Fast & Furious star further spoke about Paul Walker in relation to his 23-year-old daughter.

“He lives on through her and she is an absolutely amazing human being,” he continued. “The legacy lives on. It’s out of this world.”

Paul Walker to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Paul Walker’s last appearance in the Fast franchise came in the seventh film in the lineup. Now, the Brian O’Connor actor is being honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame nearly 10 years after his death. Walker died in 2013 amid production for Furious 7, succumbing to injuries sustained during a traffic accident.

Ludacris and Paul Walker aren’t the only celebrities receiving Hollywood stars in 2023. According to Deadline, the two actors were chosen from among hundreds of nominees. After sorting through nominations, the panel ended with a total of 24 to actually receive a star. In addition, the outlet states a nomination doesn’t automatically guarantee an individual receives a Star. Instead, the report says honorees have two years to “take action” and accept the award. Their acceptance also requires them to cover a fee.

Aside from Paul Walker and Ludacris, other honorees include Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, and Ralph Macchio. Further, another star seeing honors posthumously is Jenni Rivera, who passed away the year before Paul Walker in an aircraft accident.