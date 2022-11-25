Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Paula Abdul Gets Trolled Online for Her ‘Turkey’ Dance

Paula Abdul is getting trolled online after showing off her turkey dance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday (November 24th).

After performing her hit single Straight Up during the parade, critics trolled Abdul for her dance moves. “Oh Paula Abdul, you don’t need to dance anymore, ” one critic declared. “Stick to judging people. We love you!”

Another critic then stated, “Paula Abdul pretending to perform a wildly auto-tuned version of ‘Straight Up’ and Flava Flav cheering from the crowd during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is cinema.”

Meanwhile, Abdul’s fans came to her defense. “Paula Abdul is a national sweetheart. Leave her alone,” a fan stated. “Paula Abdul at 60 giving us more than today’s artists she’s still got it,” another added.

I’m sorry but Paula Abdul just delivered one of the greatest parade performances of all time. Starting with a tap break on the Jennie-O float?!? C’mon now! pic.twitter.com/wSbHRPbaeu — Ryan Bloomquist (@ryanbloomquist) November 24, 2022

Although the majority of the Internet trolled her dance moves, Abdul didn’t care. She took to Instagram to share her excitement for participating in this year’s event. This was a DREAM COME TRUE!” Abdul gushed about the performance. “Thank you Jennie-O [and] Hormel Foods for having me ride on your beautiful float, Macy’s for having me perform at your iconic parade, and my entire team for making this happen! I hope everyone has a healthy and happy Thanksgiving!”

Paula Abdul Talks About Preparing For the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

On Wednesday (November 23rd), Paula Abdul shared on Instagram some images of her preparing for the Thanksgiving Day Parade. “See you tomorrow at the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” Abdul stated. “Where I will be making my official debut and performing my #1 hit Straight Up on the iconic Jennie-O Big Turkey Spectacular Float!”

Abdul also shared videos of her parade preparation as well. “I am out here rehearsing for my big debut next week on The Big Turkey Spectacular float by Jennie-O at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.”

She then shared a video of her rehearsal on the stage. “Getting ready for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade… Are you READY?! 2 more days!!!!”

The performance was Paula Abdul’s first appearance at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. While she was performing, rapper Flavor Flav cheered and shook pom-poms all while wearing a green Milwaukee jacket and bejeweled clock around his neck.