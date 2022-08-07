‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed

A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed by a family member on Sunday afternoon. Mosley, according to his daughter Ch-a, died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles of injuries suffered in a car accident in Lynwood, California, on Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter states.

Roger E. Mosley starred in all eight seasons of the show as helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin. He appeared opposite Tom Selleck, who would play private investigator Thomas Magnum on the CBS drama. Larry Manetti and John Hillerman also were part of the show’s cast. The actor would appear in 158 of the show’s 162 episodes.

Roger E. Mosley Recalled Going To Audition For ‘Magnum P.I.’ Role

Much like any actor who ends up getting a role in a TV series, there’s always an interesting backstory. Roger E. Mosley would talk about how he came to join the Selleck series in an interview with Jim Conlan. He would recall what his agent told him ahead of heading over to Hawaii for the show. “‘It’s starring this guy Tom Selleck,'” Mosley said. “Tom Selleck has made about five pilot shows … and none of them has sold. So here’s what you do, Roger: Sign up for the show, go over to Hawaii, they’ll treat you good for the 20 days it will take to shoot the [pilot], you’ll get a lot of money, and then you come home. A show with Tom Selleck always fails, and you’ll be fine.’ Well, 8 1/2 years later …”

The CBS series was one of the network’s most popular shows during its run. But Mosley also had some film credits to his name, too. In fact, he starred opposite John Wayne in the flick McQ. There was some blaxploitation film work back in the 1970s, too.

In a post on Facebook, Ch-a would write, “We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”

Fans would head out on social media and offer their condolences and remembrances of the actor. Roger E. Mosley did stay busy after the Magnum P.I. series ended its run. Yet he would be remembered for playing T.C. and being a helicopter pilot. Yes, he played the role but Mosley actually was a licensed helicopter pilot in real life. That was something show producers reportedly didn’t know about until after he joined the cast.