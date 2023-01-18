LOOK: ‘Major League’s Charlie Sheen Reunites With Costars Corbin Bernsen, Tom Berenger 34 Years Later

It was a Major League flashback recently as the stars of the hit 1989 film came together for the first time in decades. Recently. The reunion moment all started as the film’s stars showed up to sign autographs at a sports collectors convention.

That’s right, Charlie Sheen, Corbin Bernsen, and Tom Berenger, the stars of 1989’s Major League and 1994’s Major League II have finally reunited! The impressive reunion of the entertainment industry giants was shared by TMZ on the outlet’s Twitter page. And we are loving the return of our favorite fictional Cleveland Indians.

“Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn, Jake Taylor and Roger Dorn reunited at an autograph convention 34 years after their hit movie “Major League” hit [theaters]!” The TMZ Twitter page exclaims.

The post includes a snapshot of all three of the Major League stars. Each one of the actors is all smiles in the reunion pic. This comes as the movie stars share their reunion moment with fans at the Sand Diego sports convention.

This is a reunion that is no doubt taking us back to the good ole days. Those days when Sheen’s Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn, Corbin Bernsen’s Roger Dorn, and Tom Berenger’s Jake Taylor ruled the baseball field. Each one of the iconic actors portrays a major player on the Major League Cleveland Indian team. And, of course, each one of the unique characters helped lead the silver screen Cleaveland Indians to a very successful and unexpected winning season.

This Is One Of The First Times Charlie Sheen And His Major League Costars Reunited Since The Film’s 1994 Sequel

According to TMZ’s report on this exciting baseball flick reunion, this is one of the first times that all three Major League stars have come together in a long time. Pretty much since the sequel was released in 1994, the outlet notes.

In the film, Charlie Sheen portrays the fan-favorite Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn. He was the intense pitcher with a fiery throw…but with eyesight that made his talents less than ideal. Fans also know Sheen’s “Wild Thing” for his extra “wild” personality. A personality that led to some very questionable – but hilarious – moments where he lacked self-control.

Tom Berenger portrays the former All-Star baseball legend, Jake Taylor. Taylor comes to the Major League Cleveland Indians after the catcher’s body begins to show wear after years behind the plate. He is the “all-American” baseball star who is trying desperately to remain in the game that has become his life.

Corbin Bernsen’s Roger Dorn is the prima donna of the Cleveland Indians team built with a motley crew of characters. The third baseman is focused less on his game and more on the flashy lifestyle. The fortune and fame that he believes come with being a pro baseballer.