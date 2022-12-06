Man Who Shot Lady Gaga’s Dogwalker Sentenced to Long Stretch in Prison

A man who shot and wounded the dog walker of dogs owned by Lady Gaga has received a 21-year prison sentence after a plea deal. Authorities indicate that the connection with Lady Gaga happens to be a coincidence. But there was a motive in getting the French bulldogs because of their value. They can be worth thousands of dollars. Detectives think that the thieves did not know that the dogs belonged to Lady Gaga.

James Howard Jackson, who is one of three men and two accomplices participating in the robbery and aftermath, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Which lawyer represented Howard on Monday was not quite clear, ABC News reports.

People Drove Around Looking For French Bulldogs Like The Ones Owned By Lady Gaga

Reportedly, Jackson and two others drove around Hollywood on February 24, 2021. They also drove around the city of West Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley “looking for French bulldogs,” prosecutors said. They did find Lady Gaga‘s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, with her three pets. Jackson would shoot Fischer during the robbery near Sunset Boulevard. Two of her dogs were taken at the time. According to a nearby doorbell camera that recorded the dog walker, Fischer screamed “Oh, my God! I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!”

Fischer would later call the violence a “very close call with death” in some social media posts. Two dogs named Koji and Gustav were returned days later by Jennifer McBride, who also was charged in the crime. The music star offered a $500,000 reward — “no questions asked” — to be reunited with her dogs at the time. Jackson admitted to the allegation of inflicting great bodily injury and to a prior strike, the DA’s office said Monday. There was no word from the prosecutor’s office about the previous strike.

Another Accomplice In Case Pleaded No Contest To One Count

“The plea agreement holds Mr. Jackson accountable for perpetrating a coldhearted violent act and provides justice for our victim,” the office said in a statement. Howard had been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a robbery, and assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Jackson mistakenly was released from jail earlier this year. It was due to a clerical error. But he was recaptured nearly five months later.

Harold White, another accomplice, pleaded no contest Monday to a count of an ex-convict in possession of a gun. White will be sentenced next year. He was in a relationship with McBride at the time. McBride’s case is ongoing. The couple reportedly tried to help White’s son, Jaylin White, avoid arrest in the aftermath. Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley earlier this year pleaded no contest to robbery.