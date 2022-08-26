maria-shriver-is-nearly-unrecognizable-in-new-photos

Maria Shriver sported a different look but seemed carefree and happy while taking a stroll in Santa Monica over the weekend. The journalist and former spouse of Arnold Schwarzenegger apparently went without make-up in photos published by Page Six. The news outlet snapped candid pictures while Shriver was outside her under-construction home.

Maria Shriver looks unrecognizable while visiting new home in Santa Monica https://t.co/ya5kW690oC pic.twitter.com/d6pyn8OIm3 — New York Post (@nypost) August 24, 2022

Shriver was all smiles as she walked down the street. However, Shriver looked different than she has in recent years. She sported a more natural, casual look. The niece of the late President John F. Kennedy opted for a black legging ensemble with a purple T-shirt and gray sneakers. While attempting to maintain a low profile, the former journalist carried floorplans for her new house in two brown leather bags.

Though Shriver was obviously not camera ready, she took the attention all in stride. She flashed smiles for the cameras. She was likely more concerned with her new home being built than applying makeup that day.

Maria Shriver on “anti-aging

Maria Shriver’s natural look may be related to a recent revelation she had. In a piece she wrote published by Prevention back in February, she detailed her views on aging gracefully. Her first thought was to strike the term “anti-aging” from her vocabulary. “When you really think about this term “anti-aging,” it’s ridiculous,” she wrote. “Getting older is not only a fact of life, it’s a gift! You’re lucky if you get to age, and even luckier if you get to age with good health. Why do we talk about it like it’s something we shouldn’t want to do, or something we should fear?”

She goes on to say that she plans to age with grace rather than fight it. However, she still believes in feeling good. “That’s not to say we shouldn’t do things that make us feel (and look!) good, maria Shriver writes. “When my daughters text me a tip about a new, clean moisturizer or eye cream they’re using, I order it right away. I want to feel and look my most vibrant. But my end goal isn’t to look as young as possible, which is what the “anti-aging” movement would have us all on a mission to accomplish. Instead, my mission is to age with curiosity about the process—and do it in a way that inspires me.”

Schwarzenegger treated Maria Shriver well in the divorce proceedings

Maria Shriver and Schwarzenegger separated in 2011. This was after the TV personality discovered that the action star had fathered a child with Mildred Baena, the family’s housekeeper. The resemblance between Baena’s son Joseph and Schwarzenegger led Shriver to question his parentage, forcing Baena to confess the truth. Shriver filed for divorce shortly after, but the process wasn’t finalized until nearly a decade later.

In December 2021, court papers revealed that the former spouses had agreed to split their estimated $400 million equally. The exes who married in 1986 have four children together: Katherine, 32, Christina, 31, Patrick 28, and Christopher, 24.