Marie Osmond Holds Firm on Decision to Leave her Kids Without an Inheritance

Marie Osmond has shared on several occasions that she is not planning on leaving her seven children a dime of her fortune when she dies. And in a recent interview, she doubled down on that stance.

Osmond has six biological children, Jessica, 35, Rachael, 33, Brandon, 26, Brianna, 24, Matthew, 23, and Abigail, 18, from her former marriage with Brian Blosil. And she became a stepmother to Stephen Craig, 39, when she married Steve Craig in 1982, whom she divorced in 1985 and remarried in 2011. Marie Osmond’s eighth child, Michael, whom she shared with Blosil, tragically took his own life at the age of 17 after a long battle with depression.

While speaking to Us Weekly, the actress and singer shared that she loves being a mother, and she supports her children wholeheartedly. But she believes she’d be doing them a “disservice” if she handed them part of her estimated $20 million estate.

“Honestly, why would you enable your child to not try to be something?” she asked on Tuesday (Jan. 10). “I don’t know anybody who becomes anything if they’re just handed money.”

“To me, the greatest gift you can give your child is a passion to search out who they are inside and to work. I mean, I’ve done so many things from designing dolls [and much more]. I love trying [and] I wanna try everything,” she added. “I’m a finisher.”

Marie Osmond Hopes to Spend Her Fortune Having Fun With Husband Steve Craig

Marie Osmond noted that she had a hard and fast rule while raising her children. If they started something, they had to finish it. And she believes that rule instilled a work ethic in them that will carry them far in life. If she decided to give them an inheritance, it would only “breed laziness and entitlement.”

“I worked hard,” she said. “And I’m gonna spend it all and have fun with my husband.”

Osmond shared that she hasn’t completely withheld her money from her children. She admitted that if they need help, she’ll pitch in, and she always has. For example, when they bought their first cars, she agreed to cover half the cost as long as they could earn the rest themselves.

“I love them to learn,” she noted. “You don’t love something if you don’t earn it.”

“I think you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children, and that’s the ability to work,” Osmond said during an interview on The Talk.

Osmond mentioned in the past that whatever she doesn’t spend, she’s leaving to charity.