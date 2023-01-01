Marie Osmond Is Nearly Unrecognizable With All-New Look in Rare Photo With Her Husband

New year, new Marie Osmond. Recently, the iconic 63-year-old singer debuted a new look that shocked her followers. On Friday, she posted a pic on Instagram showcasing her new blond locks, which was quite a surprise since she’s been a brunette for most of her life.

In the Instagram post, she’s seen with her husband, Steve Craig. They’ve been together since 1982. However, they divorced in 1985, then tied the knot again in 2011. Before she got back together with her husband, the entertainer married actor Brian Blosil in 1986 and divorced after more than 20 years in 2007.

Marie Osmond debuts new look at Disney

In the snap, her followers see her wearing a black sweater and Mickey Mouse print sweatpants. She’s grinning from ear to ear as her husband, who wore a Nike fleece and grey sweats, wrapped his arm around her. Another photo shows a picture of Craig walking hand in hand with their grandchildren.

In the caption, she wrote, “After we finished the #CandlightCelebration at Epcot, I’ve been blessed to spend the week with my family here at Walt Disney World! I hope you have all had a relaxing and wonderful week!”

However, her fans were puzzled about why she changed her trademark look. As her loyal fans know, Osmond has been a brunette for decades. In March of 2020, she opened up about having to Facetime her hair stylist for help during the height of the pandemic as she couldn’t visit her in person amid quarantine restrictions.

“I called her up and I said, ‘How does it look?’ and she goes, ‘You’re right, you really can’t do hair, can you?'” she revealed at the time. “She talked me through this, she made me pin this all forward in a ponytail, and she said, ‘Now you pull it over your grays and then they can’t see it.'”

She added: “She told me what to do. It’s fun because there’s all kinds of ways you can hide things and do things that saves time and money, and right now when people can’t go … I do know how to color my hair. I just don’t have any of the coloring things here so she’s sending me some.”

Osmond opens up about starting over with her husband

Although Osmond and her husband had their own struggles in their relationship, she’s admitted that she’s even more in love with him this time.

“I’m in love for the first time in my life, like really in love.” She added, “It’s probably the most wonderful experience I’ve had. Truly in love.” Today, the couple lives in Utah, which is perfect for their laid-back lifestyle.

“We sit and watch TV and eat popcorn,” she said. “We’re very low-key. Really, we’re both just kind of easy, mellow. We’re best friends. He really is an amazing man.”