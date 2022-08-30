marie-osmond-posts-extremely-rare-photo-with-her-husband-for-his-birthday

On Monday (August 29th), famed singer and TV personality Marie Osmond took to her Instagram to share a rare snapshot of her and her husband Stephen Craig while celebrating Craig’s birthday.

“This week I surprised my husband with a couple of days at a mountain resort for his birthday!” Marie Osmond declared in the social media post. “It was wonderful to watch him get excited to ride his mountain bike over all the incredible trails while testing his physical prowess with some very challenging terrain.”

While her husband was ready for some bike challenges, Marie Osmond enjoyed hanging out on her own. “I, on the other hand, was excited to drive the car over hills to the outlet mall, testing MY physical prowess with some challenging shopping terrain!”

Marie Osmond went on to gush about her time in the mountains. “The ‘music’ I hear as the wind blows through the trees has always brought such peace to my soul. Johann Sebastian Bach once said, ‘I only write the notes. God makes the music.’ Nothing could be more true to me… music is everywhere! It’s one of there reasons I wanted to train myself to sing so many different genres. I enjoy exploring the inside depths and outside pinnacles of every type of music. These are my musical mountain trails!”

Marie Osmond Opens Up on Remarrying Her First Husband

While speaking to Fox News in 2021, Marie Osmond reflected on making the decision to remarry her first husband, Steve Craig, 26 years after their divorce.

“I think I’m crazy and he tolerates me,” Marie Osmond jokingly admitted. “But seriously, it’s the greatest thing in the world. I think you learn what’s important. You learn to let go. We wanted to move forward, communicate better, and fix the areas [in our relationship] that needed fixing.”

Marie Osmond and Steve Craig were married from 1982 to 1985. They had one son. Upon divorcing Craig, Osmond married Brian Blosil in 1986. The couple had two biological and five adopted children together. However, they divorced in 2007. Eventually, Osmond and Craig’s son helped reunite the former couple. She remarried him while wearing the same dress from their first wedding.

Marie Osmond spoke about how the marriage is blissful the second time around. She went on to add that life is definitely sweeter with Craig in it. “I think it is the greatest thing in the world. He’s my best friend. We love to just do nothing together. We have fun just being together. He loves me for me and I love him for him. And he makes me laugh. I think those 26 years apart, God brought a miracle into both of our lives. And it’s been incredible since then. I’m very, very blessed.”