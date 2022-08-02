Marilyn Monroe Estate Defends Ana de Armas’ Casting in ‘Blonde’ After Critics Blast Her Accent

Ana de Armas faced immediate criticism after the first trailer for Blonde hit social media. And the official Marilyn Monroe Estate was quick to come to her defense.

In the movie, the actress portrays the iconic bombshell. And fans have continuously praised her physical likeness to the star. However, after listening to a brief monologue in the trailer, people can’t help but notice her Spanish accent. And they’re angry that de Armas wasn’t able to better hone in on the starlet’s true sound. You can judge for yourself below.

In the wake of the backlash, Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, the company that owns the estate, quickly released a statement to show his support for de Armas’ portrayal.

“Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history,” said Rosen. “Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity, and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety!”

Ana de Armas Spent Nine Months Perfecting Monroe’s Voice For ‘Blonde’

Interestingly, the actress went on the record in 2021 sharing that she had put painstaking work into perfecting Marilyn Monroe’s voice. So people are asking what she learned.

“It took me nine months of dialect coaching, and practicing and some ADR sessions,” de Armas told The Times of London. “It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried.”

Nonetheless, people are already feeling put off by the accent months before Blonde even premieres.

“I know the movie hasn’t come out yet. But Blonde starring Ana de Armas looks stunning and the scenes gives me chills,” one person wrote on Twitter. “But I know y’all still hear her accent.. like it’s STRONG. I am very surprised they thought she sounded like Marilyn because she literally doesn’t. looks? yes.”

Blonde is a fictionalized story that surrounds the dramatic and painful personal life Norma Jean Baker—or Marilyn Monroe—suffered behind the scenes. The screenplay is adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ novel by the same name.

“She gained a fame in the world,” Oates shared with Variety. “But that’s not an identity you can live with. It is one that made a lot of money for a lot of men, but not much for herself. When she died, at 36, she didn’t own enough money for a proper funeral.”

The movie also stars Adrien Brody Arthur Miller and Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, two of Monroe’s three husbands. Caspar Phillipson also plays her infamous suiter, John F. Kennedy.

Blonde debuts on Netflix worldwide later this year, on September 23, 2022.