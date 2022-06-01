Marilyn Monroe’s Prized Possessions Going Up for Auction in Honor of Would-Be 96th Birthday

To mark Marilyn Monroe’s would-be 96th birthday (June 1st), Julien’s Auctions has announced that it is selling some of the icon’s most prized personal effects to the highest bidder.

The auction house is working with Turner Classic Movies to host the event titled Hollywood Legends in Beverly Hills, California. And fans of Monroe’s can take a chance at buying her memorabilia from July 15th to July 17th.

During that time, people will have the chance to take home everything from the starlet’s iconic silver screen dresses to her fake eyelashes and unpaid bills.

“Marilyn Monroe lives on forever as the quintessential Hollywood Legend. “[Her] historical and cultural impact will continue to be celebrated in the next millennium and beyond,” said executive director of Julien’s Auctions Martin Nolan in a statement.

Some of the most notable items in the collection include costumes from some of her biggest hits. Winning bidders can wear the exact clothes and jewelry that she donned in films such as How To Marry a Millionaire and Some Like It Hot.

“On this special occasion of what would have been Marilyn Monroe’s 96th birthday milestone celebration, Julien’s Auctions and TCM is honored to present this glamorous and personal collection of over 100 items, he continued. ” [They include] a wide array of artifacts from her storied film roles and her personal items that paint an intimate portrait of her incandescent life and passions.”

Marilyn Monroe Enthusiasts Can Spritz Themselves with the Actress’s Bottle of Chanel No 5

Outside of her screen-side effects, Julian will also offer up some of her more obscure belongings.

For example, handwritten notes from her 1955 acting classes could bring in $3K-$5K, according to TMZ. And fans will also have a chance to own Monroe’s personal AFTRA card with receipt of overdue payments and penalties.

Monroe enthusiasts can also buy the actress’s bottle of Chanel No 5. The Golden Globe winner never opened the bottle. So Julians estimates that it will offload the item for $2k to $3K.

One of the most anticipated sales, however, is an outfit she wore in After You Get What You Want You Don’t Want It. The set includes beige heels, gold-colored earrings with crystal beads, and a sparkling gown with a headpiece. The auction house set the value at $80K-100K.

“Marilyn is one of the most recognized stars around the world. And we know fans love watching her films on TCM,” said TCM’s general manager Pola Changnon. “By partnering with Julien’s Auctions, they will now have the chance to own these one-of-a-kind items.”

Marilyn Monroe died on August 4th, 1962.