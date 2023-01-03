Mark Ruffalo Asks Fans To Pray for Jeremy Renner After Snowplow Accident

Mark Ruffalo is requesting prayers for Jeremy Renner, his Avengers co-star, after a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day. The Hulk actor took to his Instagram stories writing, “Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery,” alongside a screengrab of a news report on Renner’s condition.

Ruffalo, who shared the silver screen with Renner in three Avengers films, finished his message to fans asking them to send “healing goodness” Renner’s way. On Monday, the Hurt Locker star went into surgery to treat the wounds he received from an unfortunate accident on his Reno property.

A representative for the actor released a statement on his condition. “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, Jan. 2, 2023. He has returned from surgery. He remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.” The statement goes on to thank those that have helped Renner. “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Jeremy Renner remains in critical but stable condition

According to local officials, the 51-year-old Marvel Cinematic Universe actor was flown to a medical facility after the accident occurred. “At approximately 9:00 am on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada,” a news release stated. “Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital,” the statement added.

“His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” a representative told People. According to People, a source said Renner’s injuries were “extensive.” Meanwhile, his rep declared he remains in “critical but stable condition.” Authorities reported that The Town actor was the only one involved in this incident. Consequently, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is examining all surrounding details of the incident

Renner is perhaps most widely known for playing the superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s the most grounded hero of the team and a fan favorite. He first appeared in a cameo back in 2011’s Thor. He’s since made several appearances in the franchise, including three of the Avengers films. He also recently headlined his own show for Disney+, Hawkeye.

Of course, Renner is also an Oscar-nominated actor for performances in The Hurt Locker and The Town. He also stars in Taylor Sheridan’s crime drama, Mayor of Kingstown.