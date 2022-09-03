Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Daughter Bella’s Birthday

On Friday (September 2nd), Transformers star Mark Wahlberg took to his Instagram to celebrate his daughter Bella’s 19th birthday.

In the social media post, Mark Wahlberg shared a super cute photo of him and Bella together. “Happy B Day Bella!,” Wahlberg declared with adorable emojis.

Last month, Mark Wahlberg opened up about not having any “authority” over Bella. During his appearance on Live With Kelly And Ryan, Wahlberg declared, “My 18-year-old, now I literally have no authority over her until she realizes she needs me financially. She’s doing tattoos and all this stuff but she’s now really focused on academics, which is great. It took a while to get there.”

Mark Wahlberg also said that he is planning to tour colleges with Bella. “She’s going to graduate mid-year and then we’re going on tour. She’s picking the most random places – San Diego State, Clemson – so we’re going to go to all these places.”

Kelly Ripa offered one piece of advice to Mark Wahlberg when it came to sending his daughter to college. “Don’t say a word,” she stated. “Do you hear me? Don’t say a word.”

To which Mark Wahlberg declared, “That’s the motto with my oldest daughter and wife!”

“If you think whatever school is the best place, you shut it,” Ripa continued. “Because you will talk them right out of that school.”

Wahlberg went on to add, “I will take that advice because we’re literally going from one school to the other.”

Along with Bella, Wahlberg has three other children with his wife Rhea Durham. They are Brendan, Grace, and Michael.

Mark Wahlberg Admits His Children are ‘Terribly Embarrassed’ By His Famous ‘Marky Mark’ Fashion Statements

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mark Wahlberg revealed that his children are absolutely embarrassed by his ’90s famous “Marky Mark” fashion statements.

“My son, the whole time we were on summer break, doesn’t have shit on,” Mark Wahlberg explained. “And has his underwear hanging out. He totally stole the whole look.”

Mark Wahlberg also told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this spring that his son Michael is embarrassed by him. “My son has just recently turned 16,” he stated at the time. “And he gets embarrassed by everything I do. Even the stuff that people think is cool in 2022, like, movies and stuff. He’s like, ‘Dad, that’s so dumb. Dad, that’s terrible.’”

Despite being embarrassed by their old man, Mark Wahlberg said the whole family came together for his comedy Me Time. “I watched with my whole family [without them] knowing anything about the story and the script,” he went on to add. “And to see the kids being able to enjoy it as much as the adults [was great]. There’s a lot of humor that goes a little over their heads, but it’s very enjoyable.”