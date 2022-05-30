Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Son Michael’s Confirmation With Sweet Photo

One of Mark Wahlberg‘s latest projects is the faith-filled film “Father Stu,” which follows the real-life story of a boxer-turned-priest. The film enabled Wahlberg to become more deeply connected to his faith, and also inspired him to want to do “more meaningful” projects in the future. Additionally, following the film’s premiere, Mark Wahlberg fans who were unaware of his devotion to his faith quickly learned the movie star is religiously devout. Now though, Mark Wahlberg is sharing his faith in another way, celebrating his son Michael’s confirmation with a sweet photo. Check it out.

“So proud of this young man,” Wahlberg wrote in the caption.

“[C]ongrats buddy!! Even though mommy deserves most of the credit,” the actor joked. “[T]hanks babe.”

Mark Wahlberg fans shared their well-wishes with the star’s son, praising his dedication to his faith and sharing their prayers for the young boy.

“Congratulations on your confirmation,” one of Mark Wahlberg’s fans wrote to his son. “May the Holy Spirit always be with you.”

Despite his devotion to Catholicism, Mark Wahlberg has emphasized he’s never once forced his religion on his kids. Previously, in speaking with Hoda Kotb, he said, “They think dad’s crazy, and he’s boring. But even with my faith, I don’t force it on them.”

He further explained, “They know that Dad can’t start the day without being in prayer…[or] reading my Scripture or going to Mass. And hopefully, instead of forcing that onto them, they’ll say, ‘Well, if it works for dad, maybe it’ll work for us,’ and they’ll kind of gravitate towards it on their own.”

Mark Wahlberg Believes ‘Father Stu’ is the ‘Most Important Movie’ He’s Ever Done

Several weeks before Mark Wahlberg celebrated his son Michael’s confirmation, the longtime actor spoke a little bit in-depth about “Father Stu” and why exactly the movie means so much to him. In fact, he previously said the faith-based film is the “most important movie” he’s ever done.

“That’s the most important movie I’ve ever done, and it’s the best movie I’ve ever been a part of,” Wahlberg said.

In addition to starring in the film, Mark Wahlberg contributed as a producer. Overall, the story follows the true story of a boxer and football player seeking redemption after finding out he’s afflicted with a degenerative disease. He then begins his pilgrimage to Fatherhood, becoming a priest following his athletic career.

Given the unique passions the real-life Father Stu had, Mark Wahlberg struggled hard to attain the correct appearances. In making the movie, he revealed he gained 30 pounds, eating just about every three hours to put on weight. Because, however, Mark Wahlberg maintains a relatively strict diet and an intense exercise regimen, putting on weight was especially difficult.

“I would say it’s easier to stay in shape than it is to get in shape,” Wahlberg said, following the film’s release.