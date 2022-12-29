Mark Wahlberg Jokes He Looks Identical to His 12-Year-Old Daughter in Throwback Pic

Actor Mark Wahlberg is in the joking mood as he put up a photo of himself alongside his daughter Grace Margaret. In the two photos, you can see both of them with long hair. Wahlberg is joking around and says they look alike with long hair. As you can see, Grace is smiling while petting a friendly horse. Then, on the other side, Wahlberg is shown from what appears to be his Rock Star days. He has a head full of long brown hair.

Wahlberg, 51, wrote in the caption, “They say we look alike?” Let’s go to the comments where many fans and followers were sharing their thoughts. One person wrote, “It suits you the long hair and you do what a compliment as she is a cutie.” Another person wrote, “She is definitely a Walhberg!” Then this user added, “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.” Another person said, “Don’t be down on yourself. You don’t look like a horse.”

Mark Wahlberg Moved His Family To Nevada For Better Opportunities

Grace happens to be Wahlberg’s youngest child with his wife, model Rhea Durham, 44. Ella, 19, Michael, 16, and Brendan, 14, are their other children. So, back in October, the actor appeared on The Talk. He opened up about being a working dad, which has been more manageable since he moved his family to Nevada. “Every free moment that I have, I’m at home. I want to be able to work from home,” Mark Wahlberg said. “I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.”

Wahlberg shared, “So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer. This made a lot more sense for us.” The Oscar-nominated actor also revealed that he “built a state-of-the-art studio” in Nevada. That was to help “make this Hollywood 2.0.” Mark Wahlberg explained, “We came here to just give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids. There’s a lot of opportunity here. I’m really excited about the future.”

Meanwhile, in 2022, Wahlberg had three films in Uncharted, Father Stu, and the Netflix comedy Me Time with Kevin Hart. Currently, he has three more in various stages of development: Arthur the King, Our Man from Jersey, and The Family Plan. None of the films in production and development have had premiere dates announced, PopCulture reports.