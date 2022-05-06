Mark Wahlberg Marks Late Mom Alma’s Birthday With Sweet Photo

While celebrating someone close to his heart, Mark Wahlberg took to his Instagram account to share a special tribute to his mom Alma Walhberg on what would have been her 80th birthday.

“Happy b day mommy!! Miss you so much,” Mark Wahlberg declared in his post, which features a snapshot of his mom. Alma Wahlberg passed away in April 2021 at the age of 78. Mark Wahlberg’s brother, Paul, previously named his restaurant in Hingham Massachusetts, Alma Nove, after the family’s matriarch in 2010.

Mark Wahlberg’s other brother and “Blue Bloods” star, Donnie, shared the news about Alma’s passing with a special tribute to his mom. “I’ve often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it’s true. She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I’ve ever known. I never heard her say, or do, anything disrespectful to anyone. She was, as anybody whoever came across her knows, true blue.”

The brother of Mark Wahlberg also said their mom had the same kind of struggles as any other mom. However, she never complained. “She did what needed to be done, most often, with a smile. She made the best of times in the worst of times. That was Alma — mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, friend, ally, warrior, angel. She made no apologies for who she was, but never put herself above anyone else.”

Mark Wahlberg Opens Up on the Loss of His Mom While Filming ‘Father Stu’

While promoting his new film “Father Stu,” Mark Wahlberg sat down with Today’s Willie Geist and opened up about the loss of his mom while filming the movie. “I lost my mom during the movie,” Wahlberg explained. “And I held everything in.”

Mark Wahlberg then said his coping with his mom’s death was seen in the film. “There was a shit in the transition within [one] scene and really throughout the whole film where we try to infuse as much humor as possible.”

When asked how he handled the loss of his mom while shooting the film, Mark Wahlberg said, “It was tough. It’s a lot easier to tell somebody else to celebrate a loss than it is to actually do that. But I do just really remember most of the wonderful things. It was hard to see her suffer for her last weeks. And to be there watching that and to just kind of watch her deteriorate. But she always, always remained really positive. And really encouraged us to be happy. And to, you know, think about nothing but the good times.”

Mark Wahlberg went on to add that his mom and his late dad will always be his heroes.