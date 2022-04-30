Mark Wahlberg Remembers His Late Mom in Heartfelt Throwback Post

Mark Wahlberg remembered his late mom, Alma Wahlberg, in a sweet post earlier today. She died around this time last year at the age of 78.

In the past year, Mark Wahlberg has shared several throwback pictures of his mom. We’ve seen her at all stages of life, in some pics with Wahlberg and his siblings, and some without. In this most recent picture, we see Alma posing with a woman who isn’t tagged or described by Mark. He simply captioned the post with two heart emojis.

In the comments, many fans and followers mourned the one-year anniversary of Alma’s death and sent their condolences to Mark Wahlberg.

“My mom passed away ten years ago and there isn’t a day I don’t think of her 100 times. Miss her immensely. Know that your mom is your forever angel,” one person commented.

“Nothing replaces the love felt from your mom,” another person said.

“I miss Alma so much,” someone else said. “This is such a beautiful picture.”

Mark Wahlberg’s brother, fellow actor Donnie Wahlberg, also posted a tribute to their mom. He posted a message on Instagram on April 15, along with several photos of Alma.

“The fact that the first anniversary of my mom Alma’s passing falls on Good Friday is not lost on me,” Wahlberg wrote in his message. “I know where she is. I know whom she is with, and I am certain that she watches over me — every moment.”

He added, “I hope you don’t feel sympathy for me. I could not be more blessed. In fact, I’m the luckiest person on earth to have known my mom, Alma. I celebrate her today and always.”

Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg Mourn the Passing of Their Mom Last Year

One year ago, Mark Wahlberg and “Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg each took to Instagram to mourn the passing of their mom, Alma. Mark kept his tribute simple, posting a photo of her and writing, “My angel. Rest in peace.”

Donnie put together a video tribute for Alma, along with a lengthy but heartfelt caption. “I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by, and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman,” Donnie wrote. “My mom Alma’s joy for life, love, and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am.”

He continued, “I’ve often said if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that because it’s true. She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I’ve ever known.

“It’s time to rest peacefully, mom,” Donnie concluded. “I love you, miss you, thank you, and will celebrate you, today and always. Forever — your Baby Donnie.”