Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are ‘Terribly Embarrassed’ by These Choices From His Marky Mark Days

Mark Wahlberg probably wasn’t thinking about his future kids when he began performing as Marky Mark with his Funky Bunch friends.

This was all back in the early 1990s. His wild and carefree lifestyle even inspired Entourage, the huge HBO comedy from the mid-aughts. Vincent Chase = Mark Wahlberg. Plus, Wahlberg also appeared in an underwear ad for Calvin Klein. Since it was 1992, there was no such thing as going viral. But trust us. If the ad premiered in 2022, it would trend for days.

Mark Wahlberg now is 51 and is a serious actor. He and his wife, Rhea, have been married for 13 years. They have four children. Three of the four kids are teenagers. The youngest is about to be. We’re assuming all four can do a hard eye roll since it’s in a teenager’s genetic makeup.

So if you’re one of the children, how do you react when you see photos or videos of your father, back when he was Marky Mark as opposed to Mark Wahlberg. Marky Mark rocked the shirtless look, with his underwear peaking out of his jeans. As if, right?

“Oh, they’re terribly embarrassed by it,” Wahlberg told Entertainment Tonight.

Mark Wahlberg Said His Old Videos Mortify His Kids

And recently, Wahlberg talked about his kids reaction to watching his music videos. He enjoyed a nice career while he performed as Marky Mark. His first hit was “Good Vibrations,” a song he co-wrote along with his brother, Donnie Wahlberg, who stars on Blue Bloods, and Amir Shakir. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The music video was in black and white and featured a shirtless Wahlberg boxing and working out.

What do the kids think? “They’ve seen videos of me performing and they’re mortified,” Wahlberg said during an appearance earlier this year on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

But then again, being mortified at videos is nothing new. “Even the stuff that that other people think is, like, cool in 2002, like movies and stuff? ‘Dad, it’s so dumb. Dad, that’s terrible.”

Wahlberg Said His Son Copied His Fashion on Summer Vacation

Although they may eye roll at dad’s fashion, some of the kids are copying their dad’s earlier style. “My son the whole time we were on summer break, doesn’t have a shirt on and has his underwear hanging out,” Wahlberg told ET. “He totally stole the look.”

Plus, one of his daughters wears a vintage Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch t-shirt.

But there are many signs that the children are secretly impressed with their dad Mark Wahlberg (as opposed to Marky Mark). He told the TODAY Show that he and his sons do sports together.

“They’re playing golf and they know that I can play pretty good, so they’re impressed with that,” Mark Wahlberg said. “And they’re impressed with the relationships that I have with lots of professional athletes.”

And there are other aspects of dad they appreciate.

“But I think they are secretly impressed with my work ethic and my discipline,” Wahlberg said. “I’m more driven now and determined than I’ve ever been.”