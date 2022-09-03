Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Wild Early-Morning Workout Routine

Most know Mark Wahlberg for his acting career, throughout which he’s cemented himself as both a comedy and action movie icon. Some might even know him for his alter ego, Marky Mark, from his days with the hip hop group, Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.

Those in Wahlberg’s 4 a.m. club, however, appreciate him most for his fervent dedication to fitness and workout inspiration posts. As one could guess, the Uncharted star calls his social media fitness group “the 4 a.m. club” because while most are still fast asleep, Wahlberg is already hitting the weights.

Now, you don’t have to be in the gym hours before sunrise to be in the club. As Mark Wahlberg says, “it doesn’t matter what time it is, as long as we put in the work.”

For Wahlberg, himself, however, the day always begins in what most would consider the middle of the night. In his most recent motivational fitness post, Wahlberg’s friend films him performing a strenuous ab workout.

“Mark, how long have you been here?” his friend asks. “4 a.m.,” the actor grunts out between reps.

Mark Wahlberg’s gym companion then turns to face the wall-length mirror, adding, “It’s not even light outside…”

Posting the simultaneously amusing and impressive video to Instagram, Wahlberg added the caption, “GOD DID. Stay prayed up. [Perform Inspired Nutrition]. 4 am club is back.”

Mark Wahlberg on His 30-Pound Weight Gain for ‘Father Stu’

To call Mark Wahlberg a fitness enthusiast would be an understatement. For the 51-year-old actor, health and fitness are among his top priorities. But even the highest level of dedication in the world doesn’t make gaining and losing a massive amount of weight an easy task.

And for Mark Wahlberg, gaining 30 pounds for his role in Father Stu was nearly impossible. In an interview with Australian radio show Kyle & Jackie O, Wahlberg explained the difficulties of changing his appearance for film roles.

“I would say it’s easier to stay in shape than it is to get in shape,” the actor explained. “I put on 30 pounds… That was really difficult. I’m not getting younger.”

For Wahlberg, the toughest part wasn’t the workouts but the change to his diet. “Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories [per day], and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories,” he added during a Tonight Show segment. “It’s such a hard, physical thing to do. Losing weight, you just kind of tough it out, you just don’t eat, and exercise.”

“And this, even when you’re full, I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours,” he continued. “It was not fun.”