mark-wahlberg-set-to-star-in-new-comedy-action-movie-from-apple

Following his recent box office success, Father Stu, Mark Wahlberg is now starring in the upcoming Apple Original Films and Skydance action-comedy flick The Family Plan.

According to Deadline, Simon Cellan Jones will be directing Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming film project. The duo previously worked together in the soon-to-be-released film Arthur the King. The media outlet reports that The Family Plan follows the life of a suburban father who is taking his family on the run when his past catches up to him. Wahlberg will be producing alongside Municipal Pictures’ Stephen Levinson, Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger.

No other details about the film have been revealed at this time. This will be the second time Mark Wahlberg and Jones teamed up. Jones previously directed Simu Liu, who also starred in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu is also in Arthur the King, which does not have a release date yet. However, it is now in post-production. Wahlberg also previously wrapped up Our Man From Jersey and Me Time. His other film The Six Billion Dollar Man is now in pre-production.

Mark Wahlberg Says He’s Been Wanting to Make a Movie Like ‘Father Stu’ For Years

While speaking to American Magazine earlier this year, Mark Wahlberg opened up about wanting to work on Father Stu and why he’s been waiting for a film project like it for years.

“I’ve always been like, O.K., as soon as I get to a certain place, and I have a certain voice and reach and platform, then I’ll start doing more things that will move the needle in terms of my faith,” Mark Wahlberg explained. “And things that I think could be productive, helpful, and in service. So when this project came to me, I was like, ‘You know what? I need to go make this.’”

Mark Wahlberg also said he came across the Father Stu story in 2016 and developed the film with David O. Russell. “I just had a sense of urgency that I didn’t really feel like [Russell] had or anybody else had,” Wahlberg shared. The actor further explained that Father Stu’s redemption story would have a wide range audiences, not just Catholics and Christians.

“Tough grace and tough mercy is what Stu earned through his suffering, and through his work and giving back,” Mark Wahlberg observed. The actor said he hoped the film amplifies “the importance of redemption and rooting for people to change and grow as opposed to turning our backs on them.”

Wahlberg went on to add that he and his team wanted to make a movie that was edgy, real, and relatable for everyone. “And Stu was one of those guys that when he did his prison ministries, it was where he was most effective, because he could speak with [prisoners] on their level and he understood that he was one of them and that he had been in those seats.”