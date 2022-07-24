Mark Wahlberg Speaks Out About Baker Mayfield, Who He Once Called ‘Heir’ to Tom Brady’s Throne

Following the news that Baker Mayfield is officially moving on from the Cleveland Browns and going to the Carolina Panthers, Mark Wahlberg is speaking out about the quarterback, who he once called the “heir” to former New England Patriot Tom Brady’s throne.

While chatting with TMZ Sports, Mark Wahlberg stated he was still “pulling” for Mayfield. He said the quarterback has a “bright future ahead of him” after the Carolina Panther’s trade. “It’s a very stacked field at the quarterback position,” Wahlberg stated. “It also has to do with the coach and the team, but he’s got a big, bright future ahead of him.”

Mark Wahlberg spoke to TMZ Sports about Mayfield’s talent on the football field and said the quarterback has the potential to be Brady’s key successor. When asked about Brady’s potential retirement that year, Wahlberg had some thoughts. “We’re going to get Baker Mayfield as the quarterback after Tom Brady retires. We got a lot of plans.”

Wahlberg also declared Baker Mayfield would inherit Brady’s quarterback position with the New England Patriots. “He’s the heir to the throne – to Tom Brady!”

As previously reported, Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers after a major fallout with the Cleveland Browns. This is due to the team’s pursuit of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Mayfield admitted that his soured relationship with the Cleveland Browns is unexpected. “If I’m focused on the past, then I’m not doing my job being a Carolina Panther now. Like I said, I’m grateful for my time there. ”

Mayfield added the best way to handle the situation is to move forward. “This is a test of adversity and how I’m gonna handle it and how I can move forward and be the best teammate possible with our new home. I’m looking forward to it.”

Mark Wahlberg Previously Worked Out With Baker Mayfield

In June 2019, Mark Wahlberg took to Instagram to share a video of him and former Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield working out together.

“Me and my guy Baker Mayfield getting after it at F45 Training,” Mark Wahlberg stated at the time. He also used the hashtag #heirtothethrone.

“I didn’t know what to expect coming in,” Baker Mayfield declared in the video about his workout with Mark Wahlberg. The video continues to show off the intense workout the duo did at the gym.

Baker Mayfield was with the Cleveland Browns from 2018 to 2021. In 2020, despite the unusual season, Baker led the Browns to the NFL playoffs. However, the team lost in the divisional round after winning the first round. Speaking about his departure from Cleveland, Baker said that the Ohio city is a very special place to him. “There’s teammates and friendships and bonds that we all contributed to that special run and to help turn that around.”