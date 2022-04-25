Mark Wahlberg Urges Followers to Stay ‘Prayed Up’ in New Faith-Filled Message

Father Stu actor Mark Wahlberg is reaching out to fans and asking them to find “peace” through prayer.

The 50-year-old Oscar nominee is a devout Catholic who has always been open to sharing his faith in Hollywood. And recently, he partnered with the prayer and meditation app called Hallow. The IOS and Google-based program is the number one Catholic app in the world.

With the release of Father Stu, Hallow has been promoting the film and has also been sharing the real Stu’s favorite prayers.

The app’s attention has brought countless fans to Mark Wahlberg’s social media DMs. And he recently shared how happy he is to see so many people turning to religion

“I’ve been getting a lot of messages from people who have been praying every day and finding peace,” he said in a video,” and especially sending wonderful messages about doing the rosary with me on the Hallow app.”

“Let’s do the rosary together and stay prayed up,” he added. “You got to stay prayed up. God bless you.”

Mark Wahlberg Turns to Prayer to ‘be a Good Leader’

Prayer has always been a staple of Mark Wahlberg’s life. Back in 2012, he told Piers Morgan that he bows his head “to be a good servant to God, a father, a husband, a son, a friend, a brother and uncle, a good neighbor, a good leader to those who look up to me and a good follower to those that are serving God and doing the right thing.”

And a few years later, he revealed that he wakes up at 2:30 am each morning so he can get in some prayer time by 2:45 am. And that devotion is exactly what led him to create his current movie.

Father Stu follows the true struggles of Stuart Long, a former boxer who found solace in religion after doctors diagnosed him with a degenerative muscle disease.

To play the part, Wahlberg had to undergo a drastic body change. He had to pack on 30 pounds in a short time by consuming 7,000 to 11,000 calories a day. And putting his body through that transformation “really took a toll” on the actor.

Nonetheless, Wahlberg considers the film “the most important movie” he’s ever made.

“And it’s the best movie I’ve ever been a part of,” he told Fox News.

Wahlberg certainly put his money where his mouth was, too. To create the flick, he spent millions of his own money.

While speaking with Insider, he shared that countless producers refused to get on board with the movie because they didn’t understand the “heart and emotion” of the story.

And the actor turned out to be right. While critics panned the film, audiences love the story. As of today, Father Stu holds an impressive 95% viewer rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And Wahlberg knows exactly why.

“The reason why he was so effective was because he was authentic,” he said. “He was speaking the truth from experience. And that’s invaluable… He’s such a remarkable man. It was an honor for me to portray him in the film and to tell his story.”