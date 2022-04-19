Mark Wahlberg Wants to Make More ‘Meaningful’ Movies in ‘New Chapter’ of Career

Mark Wahlberg loves making movies and has made a lot of action films in his career but he’s taking a new path. His latest film is titled Father Stu and has a faith-based element to it. This does not sound like what you’d come to expect from one of his movies. So, is he changing his on-screen tune these days?

Mark Wahlberg Might Be Making Different Movies In His Career

“I feel like this is starting a new chapter for me in that, now, doing things like this [with] real substance can help people,” Wahlberg said according to a story from Deadline. “I definitely want to focus on making more. I wouldn’t say necessarily just faith-based content but things that will help people. Hopefully, this movie will open a door for not only myself but for lots of other people in Hollywood to make more meaningful content.”

He plays Stuart Long, who is agnostic but meets a Catholic Sunday school teacher named Carmen, played by Teresa Ruiz. She is smitten with him and begins to work her way into his good graces. Stuart survives a motorcycle accident and gets another shot at life. But this finds him finding another calling in his life: to become a Catholic priest. Father Stu also features Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver as Stu’s parents.

Looking At His Current Flick, Wahlberg Says Character Is Evolving

Yes, it’s fair to say that Father Stu is a far cry from Wahlberg playing Dirk Diggler in Boogie Nights. Other films in the Mark Wahlberg filmography include Three Kings, Four Brothers, The Departed, Max Payne, Patriots Day, and Joe Bell. For him, though, the Catholic faith does have a real part in his own life. He has some other words to say about his latest movie in another interview with the Arizona Republic.

When asked what Stu is going through, Wahlberg says that the character is evolving through the movie. “I would say evolving,” he said. “I don’t know, it was pretty clear to me who he was, and the path that he was on. Obviously, he was on a desperate search to find his calling. But I certainly could understand that and relate to that. I thought that was certainly part of the appeal, as well.”

And, what about the parts that intersected with the Catholic faith? “It’s so fun to see the movie with like a Hollywood audience and then see the movie with a Catholic audience,” Wahlberg said. “People are still laughing and crying. They’re just laughing in completely different parts, which is fun to watch.” It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for him in his career and if he’s leaning in new directions.