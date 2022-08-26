Mark Wahlberg Wants an MMA Superstar To Appear in One of His Movies

Mark Wahlberg is one of the biggest names in filmmaking. But now, after putting out his hit Father Stu earlier this year followed by the comedic action film Uncharted with Marvel’s Tom Holland, the longtime star is hoping to feature one of the biggest names in MMA fighting in a future film. And he’s aiming to cast none other than Conor McGregor.

As TMZ reminds us, Conor McGregor is already set to feature in the upcoming Road House reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal. And, after kicking off what could be a successful career in filmmaking, Mark Wahlberg is hoping to recruit the future Road House star for one of his later films.

“I gotta get Conor [McGregor] to be in a movie,” Mark Wahlberg said.

According to the outlet, Mark Wahlberg has actually been trying to recruit the MMA fighter for a film since 2015. He stated that, given the right film and script, he “absolutely” believes McGregor could have a successful career on the big screen.

That said, Mark Wahlberg has already been forbidden from hopping into the ring alongside Conor McGregor. So if the athlete ever chooses not to partake in a future Wahlberg production, the actor’s son has already told him not to take a swing at the world of MMA.

“My son comes up to me and goes, ‘Dad, don’t you dare! Don’t you even think about it!'” the actor recalled.

Mark Wahlberg Jokes He Has ‘No Authority’ Over Daughter Ella Rae

Mark Wahlberg’s son may be able to convince his famous father who and who not to fight, or cast, but when it comes to his daughter Ella Rae, the longtime actor recently joked during an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan that he has no authority over her.

With six children in all, Mark Wahlberg is about to have a house full of teenagers. The Ted star’s three oldest children range between ages 13 and 18. But, soon enough, another of the actor’s kids will join them as his daughter Grace Margaret turns 13 this winter.

In speaking about Ella Rae, though, he shared with talk show hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that the 18-year-old woman is getting ready to graduate high school and is beginning college applications. And he has absolutely no control.

“My 18-year-old, now I literally have no authority over her until she realizes she needs me financially. She’s doing tattoos and all this stuff but she’s now really focused on academics, which is great. It took her a while to get there.”

Fortunately, whether or not Mark Wahlberg thinks he has “authority” over Ella Rae, he’s still immensely supportive and plans to travel the country helping her choose the right college. Way to go, Dad!