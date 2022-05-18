Marnie Schulenburg, Actress on ‘As the World Turns’ and ‘One Life To Live,’ Dead at 37

Actress Marnie Schulenburg passed away Tuesday after a battle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. The As the World Turns actress was just 37 years old. Schulenburg is well-known for her roles in some of the most iconic daytime television soap operas.

As the World Turns fans will remember the actress for her turn as Alison Stewart in the popular CBS serial drama. Schulenburg, who also portrays Jo Sullivan in the reboot of One Life To Live, passed away on Tuesday, May 17.

Schulenburg Takes the Daytime Soap Operas On By Storm

Marnie Schulenburg made her debut on the daytime soap opera scene in 2007. This debut came when Schulenburg portrayed Alison Stewart on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless. Schulenburg had taken on this role after the longtime soap character was re-introduced to audiences in an online special titled Digital Daytime: L.A. Diaries.

Schulenburg continued her role as Alison Stewart in As the World Turns for a number of years. All the way up until the daytime soap’s cancelation in 2010. It was in this year that the popular soap opera actress picked up a Daytime Emmy nomination.

Marnie Schulenburg Continues Her Time In The Soap Opera World In One Life To Live

Marnie Schulenburg continued her time on the daytime soap circuit when she joined One Life to Live as Jo Sullivan. She stepped into this role when the popular ABC serial soap opera series found new life as a web series in 2013; premiering on the streaming services Hulu and iTunes.

During her acting career, Marnie Schulenburg also found a variety of guest-starring roles on the popular hit CBS drama Blue Bloods. She also had guest-starring stints on Royal Pains, The Good Fight, and the Showtime drama City on a Hill.

Schulenburg Spends Her Final Mother’s Day At Home With Her Husband and Daughter, Coda

According to a report by SheKnows Soaps, Marnie Schulenburg was released from the hospital to spend time with her husband, actor Zack Robidas and the couple’s two-year-old daughter, Coda. A meaningful opportunity for the entire family.

“I know that me being here for [Coda] is the best gift I can give her,” Schulenburg recently wrote of her young daughter.

“But right now, it feels like settling since she’s getting a half-life version of myself,” the actress adds.

“My mother showed up 100 percent all day every day for me growing up, or at least it seemed that way,” Schulenburg continues. “I want to give Coda the same, but I must be kind to myself and remember that nothing is permanent.”

Survivors of the late actress include her husband since 2013, Zack Robidas who is known for his work in Succession and Sorry for Your Loss, and the couple’s daughter, Coda.