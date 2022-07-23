Martha Stewart Mourns the Loss of Pet Peacocks Following Vicious Coyote Attack

In addition to being the unrivaled queen of homemaking, Martha Stewart is an accomplished businesswoman, a celebrated TV personality and author, a podcast host, and a multi-time guest on Comedy Central Roast. And to top off that impressive list of accomplishments, Martha is also an ardent lover of animals.

Martha Stewart has had a wide variety of pets over the years from Chow Chows to Himalayan cats to French bulldogs. Oh, and a long list of more unusual furry and feathered friends including canaries, chinchillas, chickens, cows, geese, miniature donkeys, pigeons, turkeys, and horses.

“Raising animals is serious business, and I try very hard to be a good owner to each and every one,” Stewart shared on her website. “Some respond in friendly ways, some are more aloof, and others don’t make a show of knowing me at all. But I think they all understand that I care about their needs and recognize their problems.”

“Each of my pets takes a great deal of attention,” she added. “And some require more training than others. But the rewards far outweigh the effort.”

Martha Stewart Loses Her Beloved Peacocks to a Coyote Attack

Among those newest to the Martha Stewart menagerie are peacocks, of which the home-life mogul owns around 20. Tragically, however, she recently lost six of her beautiful birds to a pack of coyotes who wandered into her Connecticut compound in search of food.

The TV personality shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, asking her audience for advice on protecting the remainder of her flock from the vicious predators. In the post, Martha Stewart shared a video of one of her favorites of the bunch, a gorgeously plumed male named BlueBoy, who died in the coyote attack.

“RIP beautiful BlueBoy,” she wrote in the caption. “The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy. Any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry?? We are no longer allowing the peafowl out of their yard, we are enclosing the top of their large yard with wire fencing, etc.”

Sadly, this isn’t an uncommon occurrence, according to Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, which warns pet owners of the common coyote activity throughout the state.

Among their list of preventative tips, the DEEP advises homeowners against allowing pets to run free and purposefully feeding coyotes. Though they don’t remove problem coyotes themselves, they do permit the use of a licensed Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator, who is trained to trap and relocate threatening animals.