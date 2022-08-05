Martha Stewart Posts 81st Birthday Selfie After Downing a ‘Bit Too Much’ Wine

American icon Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday on Thursday. To capture the special day, she shared a new selfie on Instagram. The photo shows her with her blonde curls styled to perfection and a neutral button-up that emphasizes her highlights. In the caption, she boasted about a big birthday dinner topped with a “bit too much wine.”

Martha Stewart captioned the photo, which has received more than 80,000 likes, “birthday selfie [at Prior] to big bday dinner -we had a delicious lunch and a bit too much [19 Crimes’] martha’s chard.”

Fans shared their happy birthday wishes in the comments section. Meanwhile, one quipped, “There’s no such thing as too much Martha’s chard. Happy happy Martha!”

According to Fox News, Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday in Seal Harbor, Maine. Her special dinner, which consisted of a party size of 20, featured local lobster and caviar-filled roasted potatoes.

In speaking about her special day, Martha Stewart said, “I had a wonderful evening with close friends, a dinner party for 20.”

She further said the caviar that graced her birthday table was sent from a friend as a gift; “A great birthday gift,” per the TV personality.

While dinner sounds like it was absolutely mouthwatering, Stewart’s birthday cake topped the night. Per the news outlet, Martha Stewart and the rest of her dinner party were treated to a four-layered coconut cream cake. The scrumptious-sounding dessert was also paired with peach ice cream.

Martha Stewart Speaks Out About Her Love Life

Don’t count Martha Stewart out of the dating game just because of her advanced age. At 81 years young, the professional home cook and decorator still has game in the world of romance.

During an appearance on Chelsea Handler’s podcast Dear Chelsea, the entertainer revealed that while she has “nothing” going on in her love life, she’s recently found herself experiencing two “mad crushes.”

When Handler asked the cook if anything exciting has taken place lately for her dating-wise, she told the podcast host, “Nothing. Absolutely zero.”

That said, she did reveal, “I had two mad crushes in the last month, which is really good for me. But it turns out one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine. He’s so attractive.”

Sadly, that seems to be a recurring problem for Martha Stewart. The TV personality further explained during her Dear Chelsea appearance that through her friendships is how she really meets men.

“They’re all married to friends of mine or something like that.”

While you might call Martha Stewart many things, depending on your personal opinion about her, she assures us that we can’t call her a “home-wrecker.”

“I’ve had the opportunity to be a home-wrecker,” Stewart told Handler, “[but] I have not taken…anybody up on it.”