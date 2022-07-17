Martha Stewart Says She Wants To Date Her Friends Husbands

When it comes to Martha Stewart, there are very few things she hasn’t accomplished. She is considered to be a successful businesswoman, television personality, and writer. Currently 80 years old, Stewart is worth more than $400 million. And don’t forget her massive lifestyle brand that includes cookware and cookbooks. Although having an ongoing friendship with Snoop Dogg, she recently sat down with Chelsea Handler and talked about how all the good men are married.

Before the 2000s, Martha Stewart was married. She and Andrew Stewart were together from 1961 until 1990. With 29 years of marriage behind her, it seemed the host couldn’t find love again, even when she dated Sir Anthony Hopkins. But while she hasn’t married, that hasn’t stopped her from forming crushes. She told Handler, “I had two mad crushes in the last month, which is really good for me, but turns out one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine. He’s so attractive.”

Chelsea Handler suggested, “You can’t be a homewrecker.”

Laughing at the joke, Martha Stewart admitted, “I’m not. I’ve never been a homewrecker. I’ve tried really hard not to be. I have not taken anybody up on it. And that’s really where that’s where I meet men. They’re all married to friends of mine or something like that. Or maybe they’ll die, I always think, ‘Oh gosh, couldn’t that person just die — the wife — and not painfully just die.’ But it hasn’t worked out.”

Snoop Dogg Shares The Best Meal He Ever Had

As for one of her biggest supporters, Snoop Dogg shared some stories of being friends with Martha Stewart. While his favorite snack is glazed doughnuts, his favorite meal came from Stewart and one famous celebrity. “Her and Matthew McConaughey cooked Wagyu — oh my god. Matthew — I ain’t never seen anybody put this kind of rub on a steak — but when they put it on, it was the best meal I’ve ever had.”

The One Meal Martha Stewart Can’t Stand

The future continues to unfold for Martha Stewart as she is scheduled to open a restaurant in the heart of Las Vegas this summer at the Paris Las Vegas hotel. Having shared such great meals with Stewart before, Snoop Dogg noted that he might show up. “I may show up to that. She asked me to show up, and I think my schedule will permit me to show up and be there and have a meal … on Martha.”

And giving a little advice for children, Martha Stewart wasn’t a fan of chicken strips. “I don’t think children should be fed chicken fingers and mashed potatoes or French fries. I don’t think that’s really what it’s all about. It’s about exposing children to as much as possible.”