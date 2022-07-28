mary-alice-actress-in-the-matrix-revolutions-and-fences-dead-at-86

Tony Award-winning actress Mary Alice has died. The star is most known for her part in Broadway’s Fences and playing the oracle in The Matrix Revolutions.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, police say that Alice passed away in her New York City home on Wednesday, July 28th.

Mary Alice began her life as a Chicago schoolteacher before branching into Hollywood in 1970. She began her screen-side career in All My Children before earning back-to-back Emmy nods in 1992 and 1993. She won her second nomination, and the feat launched a longstanding career

This is a developing story.